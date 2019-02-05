05 Feb 2019

Sex Matters: A gender perspective on internal displacement

Report
from Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre
Published on 05 Feb 2019 View Original
Internal displacement impacts the livelihood, health, access to housing, infrastructure and education, security, social life and environment of all people affected by it. Yet men, boys, women, girls and people from sexual minority groups suffer from uneven repercussions in each of these areas.

Building on a review of nearly 1,000 publications, this paper presents some of the most frequently reported gender inequalities linked with internal displacement and calls for better disaggregation of all related data and research.

Bridging this knowledge gap is essential to propose tailored solutions for internally displaced men, women, boys, girls and people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, intersex or queer (LGBTIQ), to mitigate the damages caused by internal displacement on society as a whole.

