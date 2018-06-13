Seventy-First World Health Assembly, Agenda item 12.4, Digital health

The Seventy-first World Health Assembly,

Having considered the report on mHealth;1 Recalling resolutions WHA58.28 (2005) on eHealth and WHA66.24 (2013) on eHealth standardization and interoperability;

Recognizing the potential of digital technologies to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular to support health systems in all countries in health promotion and disease prevention, and by improving the accessibility, quality and affordability of health services;

Recognizing also that while technology and innovations can enhance health service capabilities, human interaction remains a key element to patients’ well-being;

Underscoring the need to ensure that digital health solutions complement and enhance existing health service delivery models, strengthen integrated, people-centred health services and contribute to improved population health, and health equity, including gender equality, and addressing the lack of evidence on the impact of digital health in these respects;

Acknowledging that the transfer of technology and knowledge on mutually agreed terms, as well as technical cooperation, aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 17 (Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development), are important in promoting digital health;

Highlighting recent progress in the development and implementation of digital health strategies, policies, legislation and programmes by Member States,2 WHO and partner organizations;

Acknowledging previous experience3

of countries and organizations, the interconnectedness of digital technologies, the collection, management and evaluation of health data, the robustness of the enabling environment, in line with established good practices, while considering the sustainability of innovations, and their feasibility, scale-up and inclusivity.