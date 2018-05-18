Seven steps to scaling cash relief: Driving outcomes and efficiency

As we approach the mid-point of our five-year strategy, this briefing explores the way in which the IRC has embraced cash relief programming and is seeking to drive efficiencies and maximise impact. It defines seven steps that the IRC has taken to scale cash relief. It goes on to argue that the humanitarian system would similarly benefit from an expansion in cash relief that is focussed on quality as well as quantity, greater cash expansion as well as impact.

Affected communities facing insecurity and uncertainty can meet their immediate needs with cash relief, in a way only they know how. The humanitarian sector has a duty to make sure that this cash is delivered in the most efficient and effective way. This calls for ambitious targets, a clear understanding across the humanitarian sector of how to achieve them and transparent measurement of progress – making sure cash relief reaches more people, in the right way, when they need it most.