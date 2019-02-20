Seven Moves: Protection, gender and inclusion in emergencies training – Participant manual

The Participant Manual was developed by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the 2.5 day Seven Moves: Protection, Gender and Inclusion in Emergencies training course. The overall objective of the training is to enable participants to understand the issues of protection, gender and inclusion, and their implications for their respective areas of work.

The training course will introduce you to the ‘Minimum Standards for Protection, Gender and Inclusion in Emergencies (2018)’, and its approach to gender, age, disability and diversity with a strong focus on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) prevention, mitigation and response and child protection, through a framework of dignity, access, participation and safety (DAPS).