Setting priorities for humanitarian water, sanitation and hygiene research: a meeting report

Lauren D’Mello-GuyettEmail authorView ORCID ID profile, Travis Yates, Andy Bastable, Maysoon Dahab, Claudio Deola, Caetano Dorea, Robert Dreibelbis, Timothy Grieve, Thomas Handzel, Anne Harmer, Daniele Lantagne, Peter Maes, Melissa Opryszko, Sarah Palmer-Felgate, Brian Reed, Rafael Van Den Bergh, Dominique Porteaud and Oliver Cumming

Conflict and Health201812:22

https://doi.org/10.1186/s13031-018-0159-8© The Author(s). 2018

Received: 7 February 2018Accepted: 2 April 2018Published: 15 June 2018

Abstract

Recent systematic reviews have highlighted a paucity of rigorous evidence to guide water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions in humanitarian crises. In June 2017, the Research for Health in Humanitarian Crises (R2HC) programme of Elrha, convened a meeting of representatives from international response agencies, research institutions and donor organisations active in the field of humanitarian WASH to identify research priorities, discuss challenges conducting research and to establish next steps. Topics including cholera transmission, menstrual hygiene management, and acute undernutrition were identified as research priorities. Several international response agencies have existing research programmes; however, a more cohesive and coordinated effort in the WASH sector would likely advance this field of research. This report shares the conclusions of that meeting and proposes a research agenda with the aim of strengthening humanitarian WASH policy and practice.

Introduction

Over the last decade, numerous scoping and systematic reviews have concluded that water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions in humanitarian crises can yield important health and social benefits for vulnerable affected populations [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8]. However, all reviews found that: i) the current evidence base supporting humanitarian WASH interventions is limited; ii) policy and practice is often based on operational experience rather than independent evaluation; iii) that research to date has been dominated by studies of household or point-of-use (POU) water treatment with little research on the health or social impacts of community level water supply, sanitation, and hygiene interventions, or relative benefits of combined WASH interventions; and iv) evidence generation in humanitarian crises remains challenging and ad hoc.

This paucity of evidence is reflected in guideline recommendations for humanitarian WASH programmes, such as the SPHERE standards [9], which are often not supported by rigorous, published evidence [9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15]. Although many response agencies routinely conduct programme evaluations, these are often not rigorous nor published; thereby limiting the uptake of findings. While this issue is common across the humanitarian sector, a systematic review of all public health interventions in humanitarian crises published in 2017, found that WASH interventions were supported by far fewer studies (n = 6) than other areas of public health [5].

In November 2016, during the 7th Emergency Environmental Health Forum (EEHF) in Kathmandu, Nepal [16], a group of leading response agencies, research institutions and donor organisations raised the idea of conducting a research priority-setting exercise for humanitarian WASH. In response, Elrha’s Research for Health in Humanitarian Crises (R2HC) programme convened a two-day meeting (June 29-30th 2017) in Windsor, United Kingdom, with a group of international response agencies, research institutions, and donor organisations (Appendix A) [17].

The objective of the meeting was to identify key public health research priorities for humanitarian WASH research, informed by response agency, research institution and donor organisation perspectives, to strengthen policy and practice. Momentum for the meeting was supported by concurrent funding initiatives for health in humanitarian crises research such as the R2HC, the Humanitarian Innovation Fund (HIF) and the Humanitarian Evidence Programme (HEP). We have published this report of the meeting to expand the discussion beyond those who attended and to stimulate much-needed research interest and investment in the field of humanitarian WASH.

Key conclusions

The main outcomes of the meeting are presented below under three sub-headings: Research Priorities for Humanitarian WASH; Challenges with Conducting Research in Humanitarian Crises and Moving the Humanitarian WASH Research Agenda Forward.

Research priorities for humanitarian WASH

Ten key research priorities were identified by the attendees reflecting operational, research and donor perspectives:

WASH for the prevention and control of cholera

To understand the relative importance of cholera transmission in the domestic and public domains and implications for effective humanitarian WASH responses

To rigorously assess the effectiveness of conventional WASH interventions on cholera transmission in humanitarian crises

Menstrual hygiene management (MHM)

To identify effective culturally appropriate MHM interventions for women and girls affected by humanitarian crises

To identify social and cultural barriers to safe MHM interventions among women and girls affected by humanitarian crises

To design and test strategies to integrate MHM interventions for different response phases (e.g. acute and post-acute phase)

Coordination of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) and WASH interventions

To evaluate the relative effectiveness of combined WASH and OCV versus OCV alone on cholera transmission in different settings and for different populations (e.g. in endemic versus epidemic settings)

To design and test strategies for coordinating and targeting WASH and OCV interventions in different settings and for different populations (e.g. in endemic versus epidemic settings)

Strengthening the design and targeting of hygiene kits in WASH programmes

To determine the most appropriate products to be included in hygiene kits in different responses phases (e.g. acute and post-acute phase)

To understand the utilisation of hygiene kits and evaluate their effectiveness to control infectious disease outbreaks (e.g. cholera, Ebola, Hepatitis E)

WASH in moderate/severe acute malnutrition programmes

To identify appropriate WASH interventions to include in programmes for management of child moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in humanitarian crises

To evaluate the effect of combined WASH and MAM/SAM interventions on reduce relapse rates, duration of treatment and overall mortality among children in humanitarian crises

WASH-related enteric disease and transmission

To ascertain aetiology of childhood diarrhoeal disease in humanitarian settings and other symptomatic and asymptomatic consequences of faecal oral diseases

To assess dominant transmission routes for specific diarrhoeal diseases (e.g. cholera, Shigella, pathogenic E. coli) which present a high burden in given humanitarian crises

WASH for reproductive, maternal and neonatal health

To design humanitarian WASH interventions that support safe delivery practices at home and in facilities

To evaluate whether humanitarian WASH interventions at home and in facilities can improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes

Strengthening the hygiene component of humanitarian WASH programmes

To understand the motivational drivers of sustained handwashing practices and maintenance of facilities in humanitarian crises

To design and evaluate behaviour change interventions to increase handwashing with soap at key times in humanitarian crises

To design and evaluate behaviour change interventions that improve the sustainability of other hygiene behaviours (e.g. personal and domestic hygiene) in populations affected by humanitarian crises

Strengthening the sanitation component of humanitarian WASH programmes

To design and evaluate behaviour change interventions to increase sanitation uptake in humanitarian crises

To design and evaluate novel sanitation technologies for use in the acute phase of humanitarian crises

To design and evaluate novel technologies and approaches to improve sanitation uptake among vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities and young children, in humanitarian crises

WASH as part of the effective transition between emergency and development