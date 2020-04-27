Service Mapping Tool User Guide - Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (March 2020)

Key Operating Principles

Overall Objective

The Service Mapping Tool is a web app designed to provide useful information about services for refugees and migrants, host communities, returnees, people undertaking pendular movements and persons at risk of statelessness, among others. The tool allows you to see where you can access up-to-date information and the location of 1) Support Spaces and 2) Services in each country.

The Service Mapping is an inter-sectoral tool that provides a comprehensive overview of available services and assistance across all sectors (e.g. Protection, Health, Food Security). It provides regional and national platform members the possibility of updating information on services and assistance available for the communities that can be used for self-referrals and referrals through service providers.