Serious Games in Humanitarian Training

This report and the research which informs it are intended to explore the potential applicability of serious games and games-based learning to the humanitarian sector, particularly in the context of localization. Serious games are increasingly being adopted as training tools in other fields, but have seen slow adoption in the humanitarian sector (Brynen and Milante, 2013).

Why should humanitarian training teams employ learning games? Students are more likely to learn when they are interested in what they are learning (Garris et al., 2002). Serious games are demonstrably effective learning tools. Games have been found to be particularly effective in: promoting skill acquisition, knowledge retention, attitudinal change, supporting understanding of new concepts and ideas, shaping behaviour, and improving context-based problem solving (Klabber, 2003; Mateas, 2003; Prensky, 2001; Ricci,

Salas, & Cannon-Bowers, 1996). The capacity to safely fail in serious games is a key component of their value as a learning tool. Failure has been identified as an integral part of learning (Anderson et al. 2018).

Through “real life” problem solving, serious games have the capacity to help humanitarian students more deeply understand and critically engage with important issues. Experiential Learning Theory and Situated Learning Theory help explain why this is the case. According to Experiential Learning Theory (ELT), individuals learn most from direct experience, active participation, and visible feedback on the consequences of their actions. Situated Learning Theory (SLT) likewise suggests that people learn better when placed in authentic contexts to perform actions that parallel real world tasks, interacting with others and applying knowledge. Games apply these theories by creating experiences that reflect reallife challenges, like how to manage employees with different personalities, and allowing the learner the opportunity to play through different situations. However, available research suggests that games are poor standalone learning tools, and work better when used in coordination with a variety of teaching methodologies.