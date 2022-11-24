Sentinel surveys of acquired HIV resistance to dolutegravir among people receiving dolutegravir-containing antiretroviral therapy

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

As dolutegravir (DTG)-based antiretroviral therapy (ART) for the treatment of people living with HIV expands globally, estimating the extent to which acquired DTG drug resistance emerges in populations receiving ART is important. Although DTG resistance did not emerge in ART-native populations with failure to suppress viral loads in clinical trials, evidence suggests that DTG resistance can emerge among people taking DTG-containing regimens. WHO recommends that countries scaling up DTG-containing ART accompany its rollout with routine drug resistance surveillance.

The primary outcome of this survey is the prevalence of DTG resistance among people receiving DTG-containing ART who have confirmed unsuppressed viral load. This survey uses a one-stage design, applied at select viral load testing laboratories that serve as sentinel sites. Eligible remnant viral load specimens are sampled at each sentinel laboratory. Countries may choose to implement the survey at one or more viral load testing laboratories. If more than one viral load testing laboratory is included, the eligible remnant specimens are sampled at each laboratory until the required target sample size is achieved at each laboratory.

Remnant viral load specimens are eligible for sampling if:

the remnant specimen is from an individual receiving a DTG-containing ART regimen;

the remnant specimen is from an individual with a previous detectable viral load who received enhanced adherence counselling for three months (a repeat confirmatory test); and

the viral load test result of the corresponding remnant specimen has a high viral load (HIV RNA >1000 copies/mL), consequently classifying the individual as having confirmed unsuppressed viral load.

Consecutive sampling of eligible specimens continues until the target sample size of 139 eligible specimens is achieved or until the recommended three-month survey window ends, whichever occurs first. Remnant eligible specimens are genotyped. In assessing HIV drug resistance to antiretroviral drugs, sequences predicated to have low-, intermediate- or high-level resistance (according to the Stanford HIV drug resistance database) are classified as drug resistant.

This survey method is intended for easy and frequent (such as annual) implementation to gain insight into the prevalence and year-over-year trends of DTG resistance. This sentinel method is implemented complementary to WHO-recommended methods for estimating nationally representative levels of acquired HIV drug resistance. Given the rapidly evolving science and understanding of correlates of DTG-resistant HIV, prevalence estimates of DTG resistance generated using this sentinel survey method are not currently linked to recommend specific ART programmes or public health actions. Each survey should conclude with the dissemination of results and conversations within national ART programmes and between ART programmes and WHO to discuss the possible programmatic and public health implications of survey results in the context of the most up-to-date science.