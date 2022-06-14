Senior Workshop on International Rules Governing Police Operations 2022

From 5 to 9 June 2022, over 60 senior police officers from more than 45 countries came together in Amman, Jordan, to participate in a high-level workshop on international rules and standards regulating law enforcement operations.

Hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and co-hosted by the Public Security Directorate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Senior Workshop on International rules governing Police Operations (SWIRPO) is the very first of its kind. It will focus on current issues in law enforcement, including crowd management and the humanitarian considerations of an evolving law enforcement environment.

Speaking of this unique event, Peter Evans, Head of the Unit for Relations with Arms Carriers explained that "the development and staging of this event represents the ICRC's long-term commitment to working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that humanitarian considerations are incorporated into their practice. Police services provide a crucial backbone to a well-functioning society. The ICRC's role is to support them in applying the international norms and standards in the delivery of that role. This event will facilitate a crucial senior level practitioner dialogue on these complex issues, and we are very pleased to be hosting so many law enforcement officials to join those discussions."

Sarah Avrillaud, Head of ICRC Delegation in Jordan express that the theme of the workshop " 'Law Enforcement, Crowd Management and Humanitarian Considerations' also conforms with the ICRC's objective to prevent the suffering of persons affected by armed conflicts or situations of violence, in particular by promoting and strengthening international human rights standards. This is a key element of the mandate conferred upon the ICRC by States."

The event was held in English, Arabic, French, Spanish and Russian and included sessions from global experts from South Africa, Germany, Cameroon, Brazil and France.

The equivalent event for military officers – the Senior Workshop on International Rules governing Military Operations – will be held in November 2022 in Denpasar, Indonesia.