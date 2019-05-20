Sendai Framework Voluntary Commitments Synthesis and Analysis Report 2019

Executive Summary

Background

The years 2015 and 2016 witnessed the adoption of several international agreements and frameworks on disaster risk reduction, financing for development, sustainable development, climate change and urbanization. The resilience of communities and nations is a necessary condition for achieving the goals of the global agendas. Development and economic growth need to be risk-informed to be sustainable because disasters can rollback development gains.

However, the road ahead is steep and may require more effective and coordinated work. Data indicates that from 2000 to 2018, on average, more than 200 million people were affected and almost 70,000 lives were lost every year, while costs of USD520 billion a year to the global economy can be attributable to disasters.

The Sendai Framework established that States have the primary responsibility for disaster risk reduction, but it also underlines that the responsibility is shared with all stakeholders.

The Voluntary Commitments (VCs) initiative originally started in response to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions 68/211 (2013) and 69/219 (2014), leading up to the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDRR) in March 2015 for supporting the development of partnerships to build sustainable and resilient societies. Following the adoption of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the UNGA resolution 69/283 (2015) called for specific and time-bound VCs by stakeholders at local, national, regional and global levels to support the Sendai Framework and requested the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) to coordinate and publicize them.

In response to that request, UNDRR launched the Sendai Framework Voluntary Commitments (SFVC) online platform in December 2018.