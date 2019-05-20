20 May 2019

Sendai Framework Voluntary Commitments Synthesis and Analysis Report 2019

Report
from UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.54 MB)

Executive Summary

Background

The years 2015 and 2016 witnessed the adoption of several international agreements and frameworks on disaster risk reduction, financing for development, sustainable development, climate change and urbanization. The resilience of communities and nations is a necessary condition for achieving the goals of the global agendas. Development and economic growth need to be risk-informed to be sustainable because disasters can rollback development gains.
However, the road ahead is steep and may require more effective and coordinated work. Data indicates that from 2000 to 2018, on average, more than 200 million people were affected and almost 70,000 lives were lost every year, while costs of USD520 billion a year to the global economy can be attributable to disasters.

The Sendai Framework established that States have the primary responsibility for disaster risk reduction, but it also underlines that the responsibility is shared with all stakeholders.

The Voluntary Commitments (VCs) initiative originally started in response to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions 68/211 (2013) and 69/219 (2014), leading up to the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDRR) in March 2015 for supporting the development of partnerships to build sustainable and resilient societies. Following the adoption of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the UNGA resolution 69/283 (2015) called for specific and time-bound VCs by stakeholders at local, national, regional and global levels to support the Sendai Framework and requested the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) to coordinate and publicize them.

In response to that request, UNDRR launched the Sendai Framework Voluntary Commitments (SFVC) online platform in December 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.