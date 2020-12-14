Sendai Framework Monitoring in Europe and Central Asia: A Regional Snapshot

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction drives the global agenda on disaster risk reduction and resilience. The Sendai Framework addresses both man-made and natural hazards, including related technological, environmental and biological hazards such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sendai Framework is organized around seven global targets, against which to assess global progress toward the expected outcomes of the Framework – four of them focused on reducing loss and damages from disasters, and three focused on ensuring effective processes for doing so.

The monitoring of the Sendai Framework is carried out by Member Countries with support by the UN, in close association with the Sustainable Development Goals reporting process. A Sendai Framework Monitor (SFM) System was put in place to allow countries to report systematically against the global targets and indicators of the Sendai Framework, as well as to facilitate the contributions to the SDG reporting process against relevant indicators.

This report produced by the UNDRR Regional Office for Europe offers a snapshot of the aggregated data reported by Member Countries across the Europe and Central Asia region. It is based on data reported in the SFM system by 1st December 2020, following a first edition of this report released in May 2019. It is based on both validated and unvalidated data that is being used for a general consolidated analysis. Since the monitoring system is an open-ended reporting mechanism, the figures given here, especially of loss and damages, are only a snapshot at the given point in time building on the current status of reporting countries across the region.

Discussions with national Sendai Focal Points in countries and the analysis of the data highlight key challenges that Member Countries are facing. This report points to a set of important thematic issues, which aim to support continuous efforts in monitoring the Sendai Framework and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The data analyzed in this report dates back to 1 December 2020.