Sendai Framework Monitor training starts

Bonn, 26 September 2018 – Efforts to improve collection of data on disaster losses are being stepped up by UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR).

Key to these efforts is improved understanding and use of the online Sendai Framework Monitor (SFM), launched in March, to monitor progress on implementing the global plan to reduce disaster losses by 2030, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

To date, 61 countries have started using the SFM to report against four targets for disaster losses, specifically, mortality, numbers of people affected, economic losses and damage to critical infrastructure.

The Monitor is also collecting data on the other three targets: enhanced international cooperation; access to early warning systems; and the all-important target (e) which seeks to substantially increase the number of countries with national and local strategies for disaster risk reduction strategies by 2020.

In a bid to boost understanding and use of the SFM, UNISDR’s Bonn office launched a training of trainers’ module last week in which 26 people took part from UNISDR partner organizations, UN agencies and UN member states.

The “Training of Trainers” workshop was a five-day technical training activity organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) with the support from the Government of Germany.

Workshop participants had the opportunity to review the Sendai Framework Monitoring Process and got first-hand experience in using both the SFM System and DesInventar (a widely used Disaster Loss Database).

Participants mastered the use of both systems through hands-on exercises, gaining in-depth knowledge and understanding, and now will be able to act as trainers supporting the Member States in their monitoring and reporting requirements.

At the close, Head of the UNISDR Office in Bonn, Mr. David Stevens said: “We are pleased with the dedication we have seen during these five days from all participants and feel confident that Member States will be better supported with the help of the partners that have come to Bonn for this training. We are really counting on each and every one of you to promote and support the Sendai Framework Monitoring Process in your regions”.

Ms. Silvia Helden Molfino from CAPRADE (Comité Andino de Prevención y Atención de Desastres) explained: “I have learned the way to implement these wonderful tools, SFM System and DesInventar. I take it as my priority action to share my experience in my sub-region and I will work along with my colleagues in implementing these tools”.

“The Training was very useful as we got to meet the trainers from all over the world and we asked questions to the designers of these systems. We at the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center will now support other regional organizations such as SAARC, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, and also ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, by utilizing the material and the knowledge we gained here. We will also help them to institutionalize Sendai Framework Monitoring training in South Asia and Southeast Asia respectively and hopefully we will provide practical and technical support to the countries facing challenges” said Mr. Bill Ho, Director, Strategic Planning Department

The following is a list of participating organizations: Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC); Centro Internazionale in Monitoraggio Ambientale (CIMA) Research Foundation: National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS); Comité Andino de Prevención y Atención de Desastres (CAPRADE); Disaster Preparedness and Prevention Initiative for South Eastern Europe (DPPI SEE); Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA); Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD); Southwestern Seismological Observatory (OSSO); Southern African Development Community (SADC); United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA); United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response (UN-SPIDER); and United Nations University (UNU).