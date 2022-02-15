Self-Reliance Evidence Review - December 2021 (Selected Findings & Recommendations) - December 2021

The Self-Reliance Evidence Review is a knowledge-mapping and assessment of publicly available research and evidence relating to self-reliance for refugees. The project was undertaken by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and RefugePoint and contributes to the RSRI Learning Agenda, which outlines core questions to be answered to create an evidence base for what works best to help refugees achieve self-reliance.

The aim of this project is to conduct a cross-analysis of existing evidence on refugee self-reliance in order to:

Create a consolidated, easily-accessed mapping of existing knowledge and evidence around refugee self-reliance;

Identify program approaches and models that help foster self-reliance, which can further facilitate replication and scaling of effective practices;

Identify outstanding gaps in evidence, which could be filled by data generated from other measurement and research initiatives.

The main outputs of this project are a ‘living’ resource library of over 160+ resources on refugee self-reliance that will be made publicly available as well as a series of thematic evidence briefs, which will be formally launched in early 2022. The key findings and recommendations from the study are available below.

