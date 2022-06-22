Seed Emergency Response Tool Guidance for Practitioners (June 2022)

Seed Emergency Response Tool (SERT)

TheSeed Emergency Response Tool (SERT), developed by Mercy Corps and SeedSystem through ISSD Africa, is for policy makers, program managers, and field staff engaged in emergency and early recovery agricultural responses. It helps those new to this area of work, as well as those with experience, to make informed, quality decisions about the choice of a seed security intervention and how best to implement it.

Effective seed security responses require strategic thinking and deliberate design actions. Clear goals must be set; choices among equally good interventions need to be mapped out; and the selection of appropriate responses must be geared to equitably meet the varied needs of men and women farmers. The SERT provides guidance on how best to tackle these tasks.

The SERT also synthesizes the growing body of good or better practices linked to seed security response.It is framed by a set of10 core guiding principles and accompanied by field-tested tools: decision trees for choosing a suitable intervention; checklists for evaluating responses; and reference materials for those seeking more technical detail.

We welcome feedback on the tool! Should you have comments or questions on the SERT, please contact:

MercyCorps:Andrea Mottram, amottram@mercycorps.org

SeedSystem: Louise Sperling, sperling@seedsystem.org

ISSD Africa: Wilfred Ouko, wouko@mercycorps.org

A French version of the tool will be released shortly.