Security Council Stresses Need for Strategic Planning in Reconfiguration of Peace Operations, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2594 (2021)

SC/14627

Security Council

8852nd Meeting (PM)

The Security Council emphasized today the need to incorporate strategic planning for the eventual reconfiguration of peace operations into the “earliest possible stages” of their life cycle, as well as in their engagement with national actors and other stakeholders, as it adopted its first-ever stand-alone resolution on the transition that follows deployment of United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2594 (2021), the 15-member Council highlighted the crucial role played by peace operations, stressing the need for their engagement at the earliest stages in planning transitions alongside United Nations system partners, host country authorities and others.

Also by that resolution, the Council requested that the Secretary-General draw on lessons learned from past transitions in his continued planning and management of such processes, and to incorporate comprehensive reporting on the status of ongoing transitions in his regular country-specific reporting. It further requested that he provide a report on the status of transitions across relevant United Nations peace operations, including those that have transitioned in the previous two years, before 30 June 2022.

By other terms of the text, the Council emphasized that, in order to be sustainable, transition plans should take into account broad challenges — including risks to stability, governance and the rule of law — as well as the specific political, economic, development, humanitarian and human rights contexts on the ground. It stressed the importance of providing “clear, achievable, sequenced and prioritized mandates” based on accurate and reliable information and realistic assessments of threats facing civilians and United Nations personnel.

Noting the particular risks faced before and during transitions, the Council emphasized the importance of enhancing the safety and security of peacekeepers, in accordance with resolution 2518 (2020) and other relevant texts. In that regard, it requested that the Secretary-General continue to take all appropriate measures to enhance the safety and security of peacekeeping personnel, while asking him to plan for transitions that are integrated within the wider country-specific transition to peace.

The Council also requested that the Secretary-General elaborate mission‑transition strategies that build towards reconfiguration of the strategy, footprint and capacity of the United Nations presence, informed by input from stakeholders at all levels and in close consultation with national authorities and other stakeholders. It encouraged Governments to develop and implement comprehensive national plans, policies or strategies to protect civilians, including national benchmarks, ahead of peacekeeping transitions.

Further by the text, the Council requested that the Secretary-General direct peace operations to assist in such national efforts when host States request assistance. It also requested that he strengthen coordination among United Nations police, justice and corrections activities — as well as between the Organization’s uniformed components and relevant host State authorities — with a view to supporting the latter’s ability to provide critical functions in those fields.

Acknowledging the importance of strong coordination, coherence and cooperation with the Peacebuilding Commission, the Council asked the Secretary‑General to liaise with that body ahead of his reporting, with a view to facilitating the Commission’s advice to the Security Council.

The meeting began at 3:08 p.m. and ended at 3:13 p.m.

