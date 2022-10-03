Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, October 2022

Overview

In October, Gabon will hold the presidency of the Security Council.

Gabon plans to organise two signature events.

The first signature event is a debate on “Peace and security in Africa: strengthening the fight against financing of armed groups and terrorists through the illicit trafficking of natural resources”. Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba is expected to chair the meeting. AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Bankole Adeoye, an official from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and a representative of civil society are likely to brief.

The second signature event is a debate on “Climate and security in Africa”. The meeting will be chaired by Gabon’s foreign minister,

Michael Moussa-Adamo. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat are expected to brief.

Representatives of some of Africa’s sub-regional organisations may also participate in the meeting.

In October, the annual open debate on women, peace and security will take place with a particular focus on “Strengthening women’s resilience in areas plagued by armed groups”. Gabon’s Prime Minister,

Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, is expected to chair the meeting. UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous and two women civil society representatives are the anticipated briefers.

The Security Council is also scheduled to hold its annual debate on cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations, focusing on the AU. Mousa Adamo is expected to chair the meeting. Guterres and Faki Mahamat are the anticipated briefers. A presidential statement is a possible outcome.

The 16th annual joint consultative meeting between the Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) will be held on 14 October. The annual meeting rotates between New York and Addis Ababa, the home of the AU headquarters. This year, the meeting will be held in New York, and it will be preceded by the ninth informal joint seminar of the Security Council and the AUPSC, which is set to take place on 13 October.

The Security Council is scheduled to hold its annual private meeting with the President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In addition to the signature events, African issues on the programme of work in October are:

• Western Sahara, consultations on the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) and the mandate renewal of MINURSO;

• Mali, briefing and consultations on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA);

• Great Lakes region, the biannual briefing and consultations;

• Libya, briefing and consultations on the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the mandate renewal of UNSMIL;

• Somalia, briefing by the Chair of the 751 Somalia Sanctions Committee and the mandate renewal of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM); and

• Sudan/South Sudan, briefing and consultations on the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

There may also be a meeting during the month on the work of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Middle East issues on the programme include:

• Iraq, briefing and consultations on the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI);

• Yemen, monthly briefing and consultations on developments;

• Golan, consultations on the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF);

• Lebanon, consultations on the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of resolution 1559;

• Syria, meetings on the political/humanitarian situations and on the chemical weapons track; and

• Middle East, including the Palestinian question, the quarterly open debate.

The Council is expected to meet on two European issues in October. A briefing on the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK)