Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, June 2018

Overview

Russia will have the presidency in June. Two regular debates are scheduled: on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), which was established in 2010 to carry out the remaining essential functions of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia after their respective closures, and on Afghanistan. An adoption is expected to renew the IRMCT. Five other adoptions are scheduled: to renew Libya and Democratic Republic of the Congo sanctions and to renew the mandates of the missions in Darfur, the Golan Heights and Mali.

There will be briefings and consultations, and a TCC meeting, on the UN missions in Mali and Darfur, ahead of their mandate renewals.

Meetings on other African issues this month include:

• Central Africa, the regular meetings on activities of UNOCA and MINUSCA;

• Sudan, the semi-annual briefing by the ICC prosecutor; and

• South Sudan, an update on UNMISS.

Regarding Middle East issues, Council members will continue to monitor developments in Syria closely, and a joint meeting on the political and humanitarian situation is planned, as well as one on the use of chemical weapons. On the Golan Heights, there will be consultations and a TCC meeting on UNDOF ahead of the renewal of the mission.

Other Middle East issues being considered this month are:

• Israel/Palestine, the regular monthly briefing and consultations;

• Iran, the implementation of resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme; and • Yemen, an update on developments.

Regarding Asian issues, in addition to the debate on the mission in Afghanistan, there will be a briefing in consultations on the activities of the UNRCCA in Central Asia.

There will be briefings by the current and the previous chair of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) on the PBC’s annual report.

In addition, International Court of Justice (ICJ) elections will be held in June as the Security Council and General Assembly will need to elect a judge to the ICJ due to the resignation of Judge Hisashi Owada (Japan).

Finally, the General Assembly is scheduled to elect five non-permanent Security Council members on 8 June. Six member states—Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia, the Maldives and South Africa—are running for the five available seats. Indonesia and the Maldives are contesting the single Asia-Pacific Group seat, while the other four candidates will run unopposed.