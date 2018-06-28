28 Jun 2018

Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, July 2018

Report
from Security Council Report
Published on 28 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

Overview

During its presidency in July, Sweden plans to hold a high-level open debate on children and armed conflict with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven chairing and briefings by Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba; Executive director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore; and Yenny Londoño, a civil society representative from Colombia. A resolution is expected to be adopted. Sweden will also hold a debate on climate-related security risks.

There will be a briefing on the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin focused on women, peace and security by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security Bineta Diop following their joint mission to the region.

The mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus will be renewed this month, ahead of which there will be a TCC meeting and consultations. The authorisation of the AU Mission in Somalia is also expected to be renewed.

An adoption is also scheduled on the South Sudan sanctions regime and the mandate of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee’s Panel of Experts. Ahead of this, the Council will receive a briefing in consultations on South Sudan sanctions.

The AU will be a focus this month with a briefing on the Secretary-General’s annual report on ways to strengthen the partnership between the UN and AU as well as the annual consultative meeting between members of the Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council.

Other African issues that will be considered this month are:

In July, the Council will receive the monthly briefings on political and humanitarian developments in Syria and on the use of chemical weapons. Also with regard to the Middle East, in addition to the quarterly open debate on Israel/Palestine, the Council will hear a briefing on Lebanon.

Other meetings that are expected in July include briefings on Myanmar and on the UN Verification Mission in Colombia.

Security Council Report:

For more information, please visit the Security Council Report website

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.