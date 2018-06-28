Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, July 2018

Overview

During its presidency in July, Sweden plans to hold a high-level open debate on children and armed conflict with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven chairing and briefings by Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba; Executive director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore; and Yenny Londoño, a civil society representative from Colombia. A resolution is expected to be adopted. Sweden will also hold a debate on climate-related security risks.

There will be a briefing on the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin focused on women, peace and security by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security Bineta Diop following their joint mission to the region.

The mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus will be renewed this month, ahead of which there will be a TCC meeting and consultations. The authorisation of the AU Mission in Somalia is also expected to be renewed.

An adoption is also scheduled on the South Sudan sanctions regime and the mandate of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee’s Panel of Experts. Ahead of this, the Council will receive a briefing in consultations on South Sudan sanctions.

The AU will be a focus this month with a briefing on the Secretary-General’s annual report on ways to strengthen the partnership between the UN and AU as well as the annual consultative meeting between members of the Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council.

Other African issues that will be considered this month are:

Democratic Republic of the Congo, an update on MONUSCO;

Libya, an update on UNSMIL and the 1970 Sanctions Committee; and - West Africa and the Sahel, on recent developments and the UNOWAS semi-annual report.

In July, the Council will receive the monthly briefings on political and humanitarian developments in Syria and on the use of chemical weapons. Also with regard to the Middle East, in addition to the quarterly open debate on Israel/Palestine, the Council will hear a briefing on Lebanon.

Other meetings that are expected in July include briefings on Myanmar and on the UN Verification Mission in Colombia.