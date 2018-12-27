Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, January 2019

Overview

The Dominican Republic takes on the presidency of the Security Council in January. As its signature event it has chosen to hold an open debate on the impact of climate-related disasters on international peace and security, which will be chaired by President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic.

The Council will be monitoring the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo closely following the elections in December, with a briefing expected early in the month on the Secretary-General’s latest report on MONUSCO and the most recent political developments.

Regarding other African issues, there will be updates on the activities of the UN missions in Libya (UNSMIL), Mali (MINUSMA), Somalia (UNSOM) and Western Sahara (MINURSO). The chair of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee will brief the Council. An adoption is scheduled at the end of the month to renew the Central African Republic sanctions regime and the mandate of its Panel of Experts.

On Syria, the Council is expected to receive its monthly briefings on the humanitarian situation and chemical weapons. There may not be a briefing on political developments this month in order to give the new Special Envoy, Geir O. Pedersen, who takes office in early January, time to meet with key interlocutors before coming to the Council.

Other Middle East issues include the quarterly open debate on Israel/Palestine.

The Council will also meet on situations in South America and Europe in January. It will hold a briefing, followed by consultations, on Colombia on the Secretary-General’s 90-day report on the UN Verification Mission in Colombia. On Cyprus, it will be briefed in consultations on developments and the latest report on UNFICYP and is expected to renew the mandate of UNFICYP for six months.

The Council is expecting to receive updates on the activities of two UN regional offices. There will be a briefing followed by consultations on the UN Office in West Africa and the Sahel and a briefing in consultations on the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

Over the month, Council members will most likely follow closely developments in Myanmar, Ukraine and Yemen, and meetings may be scheduled.