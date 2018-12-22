Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, December 2018

Overview

Côte d’Ivoire will have the presidency in December. It is planning two high-level meetings. The first is a briefing, chaired by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, which will focus on the importance of economic recovery for successful postconflict transitions. The second is a ministeriallevel open debate on cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations in the prevention and resolution of conflicts.

A meeting on drug trafficking in west and central Africa is also planned.

Other African issues include:

• Central African Republic, renewal of mandate following one-month technical rollover in November;

• Guinea-Bissau, an update on developments;

• South Sudan, on the activities of UNMISS;

• Sudan, the quarterly briefing by the sanctions chair and semi-annual briefing on the ICC’s work; and

• UNOCA/LRA, an update on the activities of the UN Office in Central Africa and the regional strategy to combat the Lord’s Resistance Army.

With regard to Syria, there will be the regular briefings on the political and humanitarian situation and on chemical weapons. In addition, Council members are expected to negotiate and put to a vote a draft resolution renewing the authorisation for cross-border and cross-line humanitarian access, which expires on 10 January 2019. Other Middle East issues include the renewal of UNDOF and the regular monthly briefing and consultations on Israel/Palestine.

Regarding other regional issues, there will be the quarterly debate on Afghanistan and a briefing on the situation in Haiti.

The Secretary-General is expected to report on the implementation of resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Council members will receive their first briefing by the Special Adviser and head of the UN Investigative Team for Accountability of Da’esh in early December.

The Council will hold its semi-annual debate on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

There will also be the annual briefing by outgoing subsidiary body chairs, reviewing their experience and developments during their term as chairs of committees or working groups.

A meeting on the human rights situation in the DPRK is also possible in December.

Members will be following developments in Ukraine and Yemen closely over the month, and meetings may be scheduled if necessary.