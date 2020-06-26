Security Council Renews Mandate of International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals Prosecutor, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2529 (2020)

SC/14320

The Security Council, in a 25 June videoconference meeting*, renewed for 24 months the mandate of the Prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, while welcoming the arrest of a high-profile fugitive and urging States to bolster their cooperation.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2529 (2020) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member Council decided to re-appoint Serge Brammertz as Prosecutor of the Mechanism, with effect from 1 July 2020 until 30 June 2022. Welcoming the arrest on 16 May of Félicien Kabuga — indicted for genocide and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Rwanda in 1994 — it encouraged all States, especially those where fugitives are suspected of being at large, to intensify their cooperation with and render all necessary assistance to the Mechanism.

The Council took note of the Mechanism’s work to date, welcoming its most recent report (document S/2020/309), as well as a report by the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) aimed at evaluating the international court’s working methods. It also took note of the latter’s conclusions on the Mechanism’s implementation of the OIOS recommendations.

In that vein, members also noted the views and recommendations made about the Mechanism’s work by the Council’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals and requested the Mechanism to take them into account. Those included the full implementation of the outstanding OIOS recommendations; the production of and adherence to clear and focused projections of completion timelines; geographic diversity and gender balance of staff; the further reduction of costs; and coordination and information sharing.

By other terms of the resolution, the Council noted with concern problems faced by the Mechanism in relocating acquitted persons and convicted persons who have served their sentences. It emphasized the importance of finding expeditious and durable solutions to these problems, including as part of a reconciliation process, and reiterated its call on States to cooperate with and render support.

Members emphasized that, in light of the substantially reduced nature of the residual functions, the Mechanism was established to be a small, temporary and efficient structure whose functions and size will diminish over time. They requested the Mechanism to continue to be guided by those elements in its activities. They also reiterated their request that the Mechanism include in its six-monthly reports on progress achieved in implementing the present resolution, including on staffing, costs and workload.

