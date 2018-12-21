Security Council Presidential Statement Says No Changes Needed to Sanctions against Islamic State in Iraq and Levant, Al-Qaida ‘at This Time’ (Presidential Statement S/PRST/2018/21)

SC/13641

SECURITY COUNCIL

8437TH MEETING (AM)

The Security Council today decided that no further adjustments were necessary at this time to targeted measures specified in resolution 2368 (2017) against individuals and entities included on the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions list.

In a presidential statement presented by Kacou Houadja Léon Adom of Côte d’Ivoire, which holds the Council’s December presidency, the 15-member body reported that it has reviewed the implementation of measures described in detail in that resolution, including asset freezes, travel bans and arms embargos on the listed individuals and entities. Such a review, within 18 months, was required by the previous text.

The Council, through the statement, stated that it will continue to evaluate the implementation of such measures and make adjustments, as necessary, to support their full implementation with respect to all individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities listed.

After the presentation of the statement, Carl Orrenius Skau (Sweden) took the floor to underline the importance of the Office of the Ombudsperson to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, explaining that it is critical to ensure due process in applying the measures. He welcomed further discussions on strengthening due process in that context. Underlining the importance of the independence and impartiality of the Ombudsperson, he emphasized the need to prevent any vacancy in the post and ensure transparency. He referred the Council to other statements on the issue by the group of Like-minded States on targeted sanctions.

The meeting began at 10:13 a.m. and ended at 10:16 a.m.

Presidential Statement

The full text of presidential statement S/PRST/2018/21 reads as follows:

“The Security Council has reviewed the implementation of the measures as described in paragraph 1 of UN Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) in accordance with paragraph 104 of resolution 2368 (2017). No further adjustments to the measures are necessary at this time. The Security Council will continue to evaluate the implementation of such measures and make adjustments, as necessary, to support full implementation of the measures with respect to all individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities included on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.”

