Security Council Presidential Statement Encourages Closer Ties with Arab League to Peacefully Resolve Conflicts in Middle East, North Africa Region (Presidential Statement S/PRST/2021/2)

SC/14427

Recognizing the efforts of the League of Arab States towards regional stability, the Security Council today further encouraged the bloc to contribute to collective endeavours aimed at peacefully resolving conflicts in the Arab region.

Acting under a temporary silence procedure induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tunisia, Council President for January, issued a presidential statement (document S/PRST/2021/2), in which the 15-member body welcomed the strong cooperation between the United Nations and the Arab League.

In the text, which was agreed upon as an outcome of an 18 January high-level meeting on cooperation between the two entities (see Press Release SC/14413), the Council reiterated its intention to consider further steps to promote closer ties in the fields of conflict early warning, prevention, peacekeeping, peacebuilding, sustaining peace, addressing root causes of conflicts, and counter-terrorism.

The Council further stressed the urgent need to intensify and accelerate international and regional efforts to prevent the escalation of tensions, encourage multilateral dialogue, advance the political settlement of disputes and promote just and lasting peace in all conflict situations in the region.

The Council then expressed support for the holding of an annual briefing by the Secretary-General of the Arab League and encouraged the holding of an annual informal meeting between Council members and their counterparts from the League.

Reiterating the importance of trilateral cooperation and coordination between the United Nations, the African Union and the Arab League on cross-regional peace and security issues, the Council welcomed the opening of the United Nations Liaison Office in Cairo in June 2019.

By the text, the Secretary-General was asked to report on ways of further strengthening institutional relations and cooperation between the two organizations, especially in the peace and security sector, with a view to submitting the first report before the next Council meeting under this agenda item.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March 2020 (China).]

For information media. Not an official record.