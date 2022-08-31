Security Council Presidential Statement Calls for Bolstered Efforts, Better Coordination to Prevent Conflict, Sustain Peace in Africa

SC/15014

Welcoming progress in Africa to prevent conflict, make and keep peace and foster development, the Security Council today called for intensified efforts, support and a more coordinated approach among all relevant partners — including the continent’s countries, the African Union and subregional organizations — particularly through enhanced efforts to improve capacity-building in addressing those challenges.

In a presidential statement (to be issued as document S/PRST/2022/6) presented by Zhang Jun of China, Council President for August, the 15-nation organ recognized the need to step up capacity-building support to African countries in a comprehensive, inclusive, adaptive and targeted manner, with measures tailored to the specific conditions of each country and region.

By the text, it emphasized the importance of respecting the ownership and leadership of African countries in that regard, and supporting their capacity to improve the rule of law, strengthen national institutions, build governance, and promote and protect human rights, among other objectives.

The Council also reaffirmed its commitment to the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and the inclusion of youth in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, and in all stages of peace, security, development and decision-making processes. Best practices must be shared, and financial support provided on promoting inclusive and effective disarmament, demobilization and reintegration processes, including those related to the release and reintegration of children formerly associated with armed forces or armed groups, and reforming the security sector in post-conflict environments for the consolidation of peace, stability, and common security.

By the text’s terms, the Council reiterated its support to the African Union’s “Silencing the Guns in Africa” initiative and encouraged support of capacity building and training in that regard. The Council also reiterated its support for the work of the Peacebuilding Commission, acknowledged the importance of strong coordination, coherence and cooperation with the Commission and commended its continued engagement with the countries and regions in Africa.

In addition, the Council, while underlining the need for effective implementation of its sanctions measures as a tool for achieving peace and stability in Africa, expressed its readiness to review, adjust and terminate, when appropriate, its sanctions regimes, taking into account the evolution of the situation on the ground and the need to minimize unintended adverse humanitarian effects.

Following the Council’s adoption of the presidential statement, Zhang Jun (China), Council President for August, speaking in his national capacity, thanked Gabon, Ghana and Kenya for their active participation throughout the consultation process, noting that their valuable input from the perspective of African countries made the presidential statement more responsive to the needs of Africa.

The meeting began at 10:18 a.m. and ended at 10:23 a.m.

