Security Council: Maintenance of international peace and security

SC/14694

SECURITY COUNCIL

8900TH MEETING (AM & PM)

Note: A complete summary of today's meeting of the Security Council will be made available after its conclusion.

Opening Remarks

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, said the COVID‑19 pandemic has amplified misery and inequalities, with 120 million more people being pushed into poverty, billions lacking the social protections, health care and job protection to cope with the biggest recession the world has seen since the Second World War. Only 5 per cent of Africans are fully vaccinated, while people in the richest countries are getting third doses of the COVID‑19 vaccine, he said, while advanced economies are investing 28 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) into recovery, while least developed countries invest just 1.8 per cent of a much smaller amount, setting the stage for a lopsided recovery.

“Rising inequalities are a factor of rising instability,” he said, adding that this is particularly the case in areas where basic services are lacking. The world faces the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945, he said, adding that the conflicts last longer and are more complex. Further, the recent seizures of force indicate that “a dangerous sense of impunity is taking hold”. Human rights are being denied, from Afghanistan, where women are denied their rightful place in society, to Myanmar, where minorities are targeted, brutalized and forced to flee. Tragedies are further enflamed by the climate emergency and the pandemic, he added.

Against this backdrop, he pointed out that humanitarian funding and assistance, the kind that the United Nations provides around the world, are under tremendous strain. Stressing the need for conflict prevention, which is at the heart of the New Agenda for Peace, in the report on Our Common Agenda, he noted that “without inclusion, the puzzle of peace remains incomplete, with many gaps to be filled”. He went on to outline a road map for inclusion, built around four key pathways to fill these gaps: people, prevention, gender and institutions.

First, he said, there is a need to invest in the development of all people, equally. Noting that military spending worldwide is approaching $2 trillion annually, he said: “Imagine the progress we could make — the peace we could build, the conflicts we could prevent — if we dedicated even a fraction of this to human development, equality and inclusion.” Second, he said, prevention needs to be strengthened on multiple fronts to address different types of exclusion and inequalities, including through more rigorous monitoring of growing inequalities and perceptions of them — including of gender and youth — to address grievances early.

Third, he continued, women must be prioritized in building peace. “We can draw a straight line between violence against, and exclusion of, women and civil oppression and violent conflict,” he noted, adding: “That’s why the United Nations continues to stand up for the rights of women and girls around the world.” The Organization is working with de facto authorities in Afghanistan to keep girls in school and ensure that women can fully participate in civil and economic life, the number of women peacekeepers is being increased and 40 per cent of the Peacebuilding Fund focuses on gender equality and women’s rights, he stated.

Fourth, trust must be built through national institutions that include and represent all people, anchored in human rights and the rule of law, he said, calling for institutions resilient to corruption and abuse of power, and policies and laws specifically protecting vulnerable groups. In all societies, especially those experiencing conflict, diversity of culture, religion and ethnicity should be viewed as a powerful benefit, rather than a threat, he said, adding: “Without full inclusion and equality, peace is a job half done.”

LOURDES TIBÁN GUALA, an indigenous affairs expert from Ecuador, said the issues of peace and conflict are already dealt with by indigenous peoples in each State, although they are not seen as armed conflicts or wars. The Security Council should include historical conflicts that have not been resolved by States through mediation mechanisms or disarmament, but rather related to structural problems in policy. The Council should monitor factors which could jeopardize peace. Social inequality is one of those causes that can endanger international peace. A product of social inequality is a large gap in poverty, lack of economic progress, malnutrition and infant mortality.

Social exclusion is another factor, she said, noting that exclusion occurs in many forms, affecting homeless people, prisoners, people with disability, women and girls, people with mental health issues, youth and drug users, prostitutes, the Roma and immigrants. States must pay close attention to these exclusions if they want a lasting peace. The best example is Ecuador’s inclusion of people with disabilities as a State policy over the previous decade. The Council should also assess measures to reduce gender-based exclusion and strengthen implementation of resolution 1325 (2000). Migration is not only a consequence but also a cause that endangers international peace. Criminalizing the social struggle and prosecuting rights defenders is another factor that could undermine peace. Perhaps this is a new topic for the Council, but criminalization of social protest has become a tool used by States persecute the defenders of human rights.

Noting that corruption leads to enormous losses in economic resources, she said it also undermines trust in institutions and endangers economic and social development. In the long run, that could put peace at risk. It is said that climate change and disputes over natural resources could trigger the third World War. United Nations studies show that more than 40 per cent of internal armed conflicts in the last 60 years are linked to natural resources. This could be “a time bomb” that would endanger peacekeeping and international security. Lastly, instead of imposing coercive measures or economic sanctions, the Council should incentivize measures States are undertaking to reduce inequalities and exclusions.

Statements

ANDRÉS MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR, President of Mexico and President of the Security Council for November, speaking in his national capacity, said the main obstacle to peace, security and inclusiveness is corruption, pointing to the lavish lifestyle of elites and the neoliberal economic model that privatizes profits and encourages looting of resources. Corruption allows courts to punish those without means to buy their innocence, he said, protects major corporations stealing from the State and avoiding payment of taxes, covers up illicit funds in tax havens and allows shareholders of so-called “vulture funds” to practice usury without losing respectability. Adding that the main problems of the planet are political, economic, legal and financial forms of corruption, he said these lead to inequality, poverty, frustration, violence, migration and grave social conflicts. Using the pandemic as an example, he noted that pharmaceutical companies have sold 94 per cent of their vaccines, but only 6 per cent has been distributed to the COVAX Facility for use in the developing world — a painful and complete failure of inclusion. Mexico has been addressing corruption and inequalities by redirecting recovered funds to the poor, he said, stressing that no country can be viable if inequalities persist. It is also seeking to control migration by affording youth options for study and employment to keep them from being dragged into criminality, depriving illegal gangs of “cannon fodder”.

EVA-MARIA LIIMETS, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Estonia, said enhancing community resilience can prevent outbreaks of conflict or violence. Achieving this means actively and holistically addressing the root causes of instability like underdevelopment, climate change, poverty, lack of education opportunities and humanitarian access to conflict areas, be it in Syria, Afghanistan, Tigray or elsewhere. Moreover, human rights must be at the centre of the Council’s response to any conflict or its prevention, she said, adding that finding a peaceful solution requires broad representation at the negotiation table, especially for women. Climate-related security risks should not be underestimated, she said, noting that women and girls are disproportionately affected by the phenomenon. Also underscoring the need for rule of law in conflict prevention, she highlighted the strong interrelation between this and development. Open and just societies supported by strong accountable institutions help create sustainable livelihoods and decrease poverty, which often stem from exclusion, discrimination and disempowerment, she said.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD (United States) said the Council debate sends a clear message that inequality, marginalization and exclusion are issues of peace and security. She noted there are more conflicts worldwide today than at any time since the end of cold war — and they are more violent, last longer and are increasingly regionalized. The United States is laser-focused on ending them, but the international community must address root causes including stunted economic group, competition for resources and hatred for others. Turning to the pandemic, she said the United States is committed to being the “world’s arsenal of vaccines”, pledging 1.1 billion doses and having provided 230 million worldwide with no strings attached, and will double international financing to $11.4 billion annually by 2024. When inequality and exclusion stunt economic growth, citizens will leave their homelands for a better future; she added the exclusion of women costs a State half its workforce — a development issue. The international community must take on the intertwined threats together, with the Council addressing the root drivers of conflict.

RAJKUMAR RANJAN SINGH, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, said that intra‑State conflicts are attracting more attention from the Council, and international peace and security efforts must be inclusive, in tandem and without politicizing humanitarian and developmental assistance. “The international community needs to walk the talk” he said, ensuring predictable, enhanced flow of resources and actively supporting the post-conflict reconstruction agenda, particularly in Africa. He stressed that the existing framework of cooperation such as the Joint United Nations‑African Union Framework for an Enhanced Partnership in Peace and Security must be implemented more proactively, with robust support for initiatives such as the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the G5 Sahel joint force and the Multinational Joint Task Force. The spread of terrorism, particularly in countries facing conflicts, can also reverse the efforts of the international community and must be condemned, with those supporting it any manner held accountable. He emphasized that exclusion, inequality and conflict are relevant to the functioning of the Council as well, asking how long the rightful voices of the developing world including Africa can be denied.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA (Russian Federation) said that although the Peacebuilding Commission and the Peacebuilding Fund play a relevant role in addressing the dire situation resulting from inequalities, they are merely applying a Band-Aid onto developmental challenges, as they cannot create jobs or reinforce infrastructure. He underlined the need for greater “division of labour” among United Nations entities, adding that human rights protection calls for the involvement of specialized platforms with the necessary tools and expertise, as well as broad representation of Member States, notably the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council. He expressed concern that Our Common Agenda reflects a tendency to mix mandates, and produce structures that duplicate Charter-based bodies, thereby decreasing overall effectiveness. He went on to oppose universal indicators for conflicts, as well as deplore “pernicious actions” such as sanctions and the refusal of development assistance, which undermine Governments’ ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Pointing out that the situation of Syria “vividly demonstrates this trend”, he called on all those involved to heed the appeal of the Secretary‑General and stop such harmful practices. He also deplored remarks made about Belarus by the representative of Estonia, pointing out that the refugees at the border seek to get to Europe. “Who is creating the crisis, by building fences with barbed wire and militarizing the border?” he said, adding: “It is time to stop shifting the blame here.”

MONA JUUL (Norway) called for an integrated approach across the United Nations humanitarian, development, peacebuilding and human rights work to tackle such complex issues as exclusion, inequality and poverty — which are all conflict drivers. Norway is committed to the principles exemplified in the Grand Bargain, the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework and the reform of the United Nations development system, and supports better, more coordinated financing. Citing the need to mobilize grassroot movements and civil society — including women’s organizations — she also highlighted prevention efforts and the work of the Peacebuilding Commission and the Peacebuilding Fund. Human rights are a key part of both Norway's foreign and development policies, as development and peace gains are not sustainable if large parts of the population are marginalized and human rights are not respected. That requires women’s empowerment and creating a culture of public participation, she stressed.

ZHANG JUN (China) said inequality among and within States remains ubiquitous and it can be a cause for conflict. Pointing to the hegemony in the global governance architecture, he warned of the coronavirus pandemic worsening the North-South divide. The Council should pay more attention to this issue. Expressing grave concern about gaps in COVID‑19 immunization, he called for addressing that injustice to developing countries. Vaccines should be treated as public goods, and China is working hard to share them as the world’s largest provider. Achieving inclusive development is key to eliminating conflict. In the era of globalization, only by eradicating development inequality, the world can strive towards a better future, he said, drawing attention to his nation’s global development initiative that leaves no country behind. Stressing the importance of addressing sovereign inequality, he pointed out that imposing external political models often led to internal conflict. This lesson must be learned, he emphasized, calling for the promotion of true multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations.

MARTIN KIMANI (Kenya) stressed that a key competence of a State in its protection of national security is its legal, administrative and operational ability to address underlying grievances based on social and cultural differences. Everywhere in the world, differences are being weaponized whether in the context of elections or demands for political or economic change. This weaponization of differences is the basis of radicalization conducive to terrorism. Everywhere it breaks into hate speech and incitement to violence, atrocities and war crimes are the result. Stressing the need to challenge corruption in the international system, he also urged the Council to embed within the United Nations peacekeeping architecture, capacity-building mandates to support State institutions. Moreover, the Council should make greater use of the Peacebuilding Commission. Discussions around technology are not inclusive of the global South. A positive collaboration will enable the development and deployment of early warning tools to be used within peace operations and country teams.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE (France), noting that addressing conflicts requires political solutions bringing together all stakeholders, urged Ethiopia and the Central African Republic to pave the way for national dialogues. In Haiti, he encouraged all political actors to build an inclusive Government capable of organizing peaceful elections, and all parties in Syria to respect international humanitarian law. Emphasizing that protection of freedoms and rule of law are prerequisites for lasting peace, he said the protection of women, children and minorities must remain priorities. The Council should seek to improve the rights for Afghani women and girls, which have already been violated by the Taliban, he urged.

TAREK LADEB (Tunisia) said achieving stability means addressing the root causes of conflict, including inequality and exclusion, as well as a comprehensive approach based on conflict settlement processes leading to peacebuilding. Noting that the very nature of conflict has changed, he said it has become more internal and complex, with an increasing role of non‑State actors and criminal groups as well as the exploitation and recruitment of youth. Adding that exclusion issues are issues related to identity, including religious and ethnic groups, he said the Council should expand its view of conflict to consider human rights and climate change through a participatory approach guaranteeing all actors a role. Further, the international community will fail to achieve peace and stability without sustainable development, justice for all and more inclusive societies.

The representative of the United Kingdom said the crisis in Ethiopia will only be resolved through an inclusive dialogue, and true stability in Afghanistan will only be possible with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls. While development is the best form of prevention, to be effective it must also address root causes. “Human rights violations warn us about rising conflict and atrocity risks,” he said, noting peace needs to be nationally-owned and nurtured. States have a responsibility under the Charter of the United Nations to meet their commitments; however, the Council must advocate for more coordinated and conflict-sensitive assistance by the Organization, supporting better analysis and early warning to address risks before it is compelled to act. The Council should also ensure that United Nations peace operations have a more holistic understanding of the drivers of conflict, better coordinating with local, national, regional and international peacebuilding actors. When inequality and exclusion transform into atrocities, “we have an obligation to act and prevent further humanitarian crises,” he said.

INGA RHONDA KING (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) said security risks often materialize amid striking disparities, which stoke social divisions, and all too often morph into violent conflict. Describing unbalanced global development as a “moral blemish” on the international order, she said United Nations entities must work more closely together — with the support of Member States, regional and subregional groups and international financial institutions — to advance practical and people-centred solutions. Developed countries should scale up their official development assistance (ODA) commitments, and such counterproductive measures as unilateral sanctions and spurious blacklists should be withdrawn. Advocating for reparatory justice for the historical abuses of chattel slavery and native genocide — from which the legacy of inequality emerged — she said the peoples of Haiti, the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin and elsewhere deserve a more just and equitable social and political order, as well as access to COVID‑19 vaccines.

DANG DINH QUY (Viet Nam) noted that inequalities and exclusion can drive or exacerbate the underlying root causes of conflicts. “We all know that very few conflicts end simply with the signing of a peace agreement,” he said, pointing out that damaged infrastructure, lack of essential services and few development opportunities can jeopardize post-conflict recovery efforts. It is thus essential to address the underlying root causes of conflict. The Council must continue to uphold the Charter and work with other United Nations entities in accordance with their respective mandates. Regional organizations play a complementary role in maintaining international peace and security, he added, citing the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Meanwhile, the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development continues to be the utmost priority, and more innovative finance should be considered to support its implementation.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON (Ireland) said early, preventive action to avert war and mass atrocities can cost as much as 60 times less than late response and military intervention. Whether related to climate risks, collapse of food systems, endemic corruption, exclusionary politics, or human rights and protection, the Council must recognize how non-traditional challenges are increasingly impacting peace and security. The adverse effects of climate change are being felt across the globe, from the Sahel to small island developing States, contributing to instability and increasing tensions. The Great Lakes Region is facing a host of complex and interlinked crises, she noted, including persistent violence and insecurity, illegal exploitation and trade of natural resources, staggeringly high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition as well as extreme poverty, exclusion and inequality. A coordinated and partnership-based approach to such challenges will enable the international community to anticipate and respond to emerging threats before they lead to conflicts, she said.

AOUGUI NIANDOU (Niger) cited worsening inequalities due to the pandemic and the climate crisis, as the Sahel is responsible for less than 1 per cent of total emissions, but is one of the most affected regions of the world. He called for a new social contract that meets the needs of citizens, integrating the 2030 Agenda into development and peacebuilding policies and strategies, with the United Nations supporting States in fragile situations. States must also invest in capacity development and strengthen national institutions, through fairer and more inclusive governance. He also urged for reform of the United Nations and the Security Council, to strengthen its role and provide it with the means to fulfil its missions. In view of the twenty‑sixth United Nations Climate Change Conference, he stressed the importance of that issue and its multifaceted effects on the stability of countries in conflict situations. States with high emissions rates must meet their commitments to finance resilience and adaptation, and integrate security risks linked to climate change into stabilization and peacekeeping operations.

The representative of Peru said peace is not just the suppression of conflict; it is a kind of social coexistence based on the recognition of social cohesion based on equality and the fair distribution of wealth. The current system is characterized by instability and inequality, and calls for the forming of a new style of world governance focused on building peace. Further, the pandemic starkly revealed the world’s social divisions, as well as the market’s deficiencies, he stated, pointing out that growth without inclusion has concealed enormous inequality across the world. There are persistent and widening gaps in social protection, and in addressing the climate crisis. The pandemic has led to Latin America losing years of progress, he said, which has gravely affected social cohesion, and created conditions that exacerbate conflict, including migratory crises. He called for a new form of multilateral governance, which is not restricted to the maintenance of peace, but also focusses on human development, and the inclusive realization of social and economic rights.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB (United Arab Emirates) stressed that Governments have the primary responsibility to provide enabling environments that offer sufficient access to educational and economic opportunities for all. This can prevent widening inequality gaps and address long-standing drivers of conflict. Highlighting the critical need to ensure the inclusion and engagement of women and youth, he suggested that the Council must ensure that strategies and mandates of peace operations provide for the inclusion of local grassroot actors, particularly women and youth leaders. He went on to point out that developing strategies that embed a rule of law approach in conflict and post-conflict settings will guarantee long-term stability, but it requires a coordinated response. Stressing the critical role of fighting corruption to maintain good governance and the rule of law, he underscored mechanisms such as the United Nations Convention against Corruption and its Abu Dhabi Declaration of 2019, noting that his country signed an agreement with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to establish a programme to support the implementation of the Declaration.

VANESSA FRAZIER (Malta) stressed that the consequences of social exclusion may provide fertile ground for violent conflict. Identifying and addressing these issues in a timely manner play an important part in conflict prevention. States have the responsibility to promote and protect human rights, she noted. She highlighted the importance of creating conducive conditions on the ground for the full, effective and meaningful participation of women and girls in peacebuilding. She emphasized that enhancing State capacity to address humanitarian needs, while also ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law, remains essential. She further reiterated the importance of partnerships with civil society, the private sector and social media companies to address hate speech, racism, xenophobia and intolerance on social media and to ensure access to factual and accurate information. Education is central in countering this phenomenon, she noted, pointing out her country’s focus on promoting the importance of “literacy" if entrusted to serve on the Security Council in 2023‑24.

MAJID TAKHT RAVANCHI (Iran) said that, while conflict prevention is an internal matter for States, the international community and the United Nations must assist conflict-affected countries, upon their request, through provision of tailored technical and financial support to address the root causes of conflicts properly and more effectively. Other underlying causes, such as climate change, foreign intervention and occupation as well as application of unilateral acts, which lead to prolonged conflict situations, must also be considered and tackled. He said the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, such as the “illegal” sanctions by the United States imposed on the Iranian people cause serious consequences for the well-being of all segments of the population. Moreover, those “unlawful acts” have caused severe shortages, especially in medicines and medical equipment needed for combatting COVID‑19, and also exacerbate poverty and exclusion. The provision of technical and humanitarian assistance to people in conflict or post-conflict situations should in no way be politicized, conditional or discriminatory. Noting that conflict prevention requires coherence and coordination among the United Nations bodies, he emphasized that the Security Council must focus its efforts on any situation that is likely to endanger the maintenance of international peace and security. Issues such as exclusion and inequality with social and economic aspects must be addressed by the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council.

MILENKO ESTEBAN SKOKNIC TAPIA (Chile) said that since the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) developed the concept of “human security” in 1994, the world has faced an increasing number of new challenges to security, which no State can avoid. These include transnational dangers such as terrorism, trafficking in persons and drugs, and money laundering, among others. Therefore, a multidimensional focus is required to tackle the factors that worsen inequality and conflict, including lack of opportunities and rigid social structures. He pointed out that the Council witnesses how such tensions can flare out into global concerns. He called for better early warning systems, and for greater multilateral cooperation to strengthen the virtuous cycle of peace and development. While countries in Latin America have the lowest defence budgets in the world, and are free of nuclear weapons, they nonetheless grapple with a

For information media. Not an official record.