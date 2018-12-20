Security Council: Integrated Strategy for the Sahel

SC/13637

Security Council

8634th Meeting (PM)

Note: Following is a partial summary of today's Security Council meeting on the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel. A complete summary of this Council meeting will be available later today as Press Release SC/13637.

Briefings

IBRAHIM THIAW, Special Adviser of the Secretary-General for the Sahel, said the Sahel — one of the world’s least developed regions — faces many simultaneous challenges, including extreme poverty, climate change, food crises, rapid population growth, fragile governance and terrorist-linked security threats. Conflict over access to land, water and other resources is growing, while criminal activities have reached levels that could threaten the stability and social fabric of States. Despite a slight improvement in the humanitarian situation, thanks to a better rainy season, more than 8 million people in the region are liable to face food insecurity in 2019, he warned.

Recalling the Security Council’s 2013 adoption of the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel, which recognizes the transboundary nature of the region’s threats, he pointed to the United Nations Support Plan for the Sahel, presented earlier this year, which aims to bolster coordination and cooperation among various actors in the region. He added that, since taking up his role, he has constantly sought to promote dialogue and partnership, meeting regional leaders and institutions, as well as civil society, including representatives of women, young people and traditional chiefs.

With the Sahel at a turning point, he said ensuring peace involves tackling the causes of instability. A purely security approach is not enough, and he called for broad development programmes that will transform economies, improve living standards and give young people hope. Not only should official development assistance (ODA) be expanded, but conditions should also be created for significant private investment. Solutions must come from local, national and regional stakeholders, assisted by external partners as required. He underscored the contributions by the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), United Nations Development Group for West and Central Africa, and United Nations country offices in the region’s 10 countries.

Perceptions of the region must also change, he said, calling for a focus on the Sahel’s assets and potential. The development of solar energy and wind power would help the Sahel better adapt to climate change. Progress will also depend on good governance. For its part, the United Nations has rethought the way it works in the region, setting up a dedicated Sahel mechanism within the Sustainable Development Goals Fund to reduce fragmentation and make the Organization’s work more effective. He concluded by hailing the renewed international attention to the Sahel. With a strategy, a common vision and a support plan in place, the time has come to turn words into action.

ION JINGA (Romania), Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, said that since the 20 January 2017 presidential statement (S/PRST/2017/2) on the situation in the Sahel, the Commission has convened a series of meetings on the issue, with the participation of countries in the region, the G5 Sahel Joint Force, African Union, European Union and other national and regional actors. In that connection, the Commission has been primarily focused on deepening partnerships and ensuring coordination and coherence within the international community. Detailing visits to West Africa and the Sahel — during which he met with various actors across government, civil society and the international community — he said those interactions allowed him to gain a better understanding of the important role the Commission can play in support of the Sahel. More recently, the Commission held its annual session on the situation in the Sahel on 12 November 2018, followed by a joint annual meeting with the Economic and Social Council on 13 November. Both meetings underscored the importance of the Commission using its platform to sustain global attention on the issue and advance a more coherent, coordinated and action-oriented approach to peacebuilding in the Sahel. Overall, the Commission has used every opportunity to address the region’s multifaceted challenges and — with the Council’s support — will continue to prioritize the Sahel region.

HAFEZ GHANEM, Vice-President of the World Bank for Africa, speaking via video teleconference from Washington, D.C., said peace and stability is needed for economic development in the Sahel, but the reverse is also true. Underscoring the need to address the economic and social drivers of conflict, he said the World Bank has committed more than $9 billion to the development and resilience of the G5 Sahel countries [Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger] over the last five years. Such financing, together with policy advice and technical assistance, attempts to address the drivers of fragility and conflict, including lack of basic services, high unemployment and limited opportunities.

He said the World Bank is also changing the way it works in the Sahel, placing greater emphasis on quick results that unlock opportunities created by the stability brought about by security forces. It is also placing more people on the front line, with a stronger presence in country offices. He noted as well efforts to improve supervision, including the use of satellites. He drew attention to a project in central Mali where the rehabilitation of a fishing port is being supplemented by investment in solar energy, improved roads and cash transfers, in addition to cash-generating activities. Such a new approach holds promise and will be replicated beyond Mali. More than ever, the World Bank is convinced it can support the Governments and people of the Sahel along the path to peace and development.

RÉMY RIOUX, Alliance Sahel, said the organization’s goal is to contribute to the development of the Sahel and render the institutional fabric of its countries less fragile. The fight against violent extremism cannot succeed unless development is pursued with vigour. The Alliance’s work is in line with the Secretary-General’s priorities, focusing on conflict prevention and building resilience in the most fragile societies. It seeks to include young people, women and the marginalized in a participatory approach at all levels, carrying out development projects in the G5 Sahel countries around six priority areas: education and youth; agriculture and food security; energy and climate; local infrastructure; governance; and domestic security — a €9 billion portfolio.

All these programmes have been produced taking into account national strategies on the ground, he said. To harness the Sahel’s full potential, Alliance members pulled their knowledge to help local stakeholders and conduct outreach operations. More recently, rapid-impact projects were launched to stabilize border regions by locating sensitive cross-border areas and tackling specific sectoral issues. The European Union has played a driving role in this work and has contributed €266 million to emergency response projects. The Alliance is looking to implement projects that achieve results quickly. It has allied with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which is steering its governance committee. He called on the international community to work together to uphold security and advance development in the region.

ANNE GUEGUEN (France) emphasized the importance of combining the political, security and development pillars, stressing that there can be no stability in the region without full implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. The start of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process, while encouraging, must be consolidated, she said, also calling for a merciless campaign against terrorist groups and deeper partnership among the various security presences in the Sahel, notably the national armies, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the G5 Sahel Joint Force, France’s Operation Barkhane and European missions. Multilateral support for the G5 Sahel also must be strengthened. She welcomed efforts by Alliance Sahel, as well as those to improve coordination with Sahel countries, stating that development strategies devised exclusively in the capitals of developed nations cannot succeed.

[...]

For information media. Not an official record.