Security costs: How the EU's exclusionary migration policies place people on the move toward Italy and Greece at greater risk - a quantitative analysis, June 2022

This report focuses on the protection challenges for people on the move along three migration routes toward Europe: the Central Mediterranean Route (CMR), the Eastern Mediterranean Route (EMR) and the Western Balkan Route (WBR). After an initial review of the literature on migration, European Union (EU) policy, and protection risks on these routes, the study provides an analysis of 4Mi data collected in Italy and Greece between 2019 and 2022.

This report, and the 4Mi surveys we used for the analysis, were conducted as part of the EU Horizon 2020-funded project “Advancing Alternative Migration Governance” (ADMIGOV).