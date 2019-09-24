24 Sep 2019

Securing SDG progress and inclusion for refugees

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 24 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1020.83 KB)

The success of the Global Goals depend upon ensuring meaningful progress for everyone. Yet, refugees are already being left behind. The majority of refugee hosting countries are fragile and conflict affected states and research shows that up to four in five are off track to meet the SDGs. Because refugees are not counted in national surveys or included in SDG progress reports, they are neglected in the global pursuit of the goals.

By taking urgent action now, we can ensure that no one is left behind. Business has a key role to play in contributing to the achievement of the SDGs for refugees. In countries affected by crisis businesses can create economic opportunities and bring knowledge, resources, funding, capacity and infrastructure. When numbers of refugees increase in stable contexts, businesses can contribute to their economic inclusion by providing employment and training opportunities.

The Business Refugee Action Network (BRAN) statement on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) calls for governments to:

  1. Align with the Global Compact on Refugees;

  2. Measure refugee progress towards the SDGs;

  3. Create and support a policy environment open to refugee employment and economic inclusion.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.