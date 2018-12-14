‘Securing’ peace: Women and security arrangements in peace processes

INTRODUCTION

Armed conflict, first and foremost, creates a challenge for personal safety and physical security. Other forms of security are also threatened, such as socio-economic security or legal security. Peace processes and the agreements they produce engage with a wide array of security issues, at all stages of the peace process. This brief will focus primarily on physical security – future references to security will mean physical security, although discussion will also touch on how physical security relates to other forms of security.

Security is a key concern in negotiating peace, and a central focus of peace negotiations and peace processes. About 85 per cent of all peace agreements from 1990-2016, include stipulations that address issues of physical security (see PA-X Peace Agreements Database). The remaining 15 per cent are mainly partial agreements on specific matters to which security provisions are not relevant. Virtually all comprehensive peace agreements deal with security, as do all ceasefire agreements.

Security is a highly gendered concept. Violence during armed conflict often affects women and men differently. Security provisions in peace agreements tend to focus on security in relation to armed actors that are primarily men, and often fail to take into account women’s experiences of insecurity during conflict, and the security needs they expect and require the peace process to deliver. It is therefore important to highlight the particular security challenges for women at all stages of peace negotiations and peace processes.

Security is particularly important for women to address in peace negotiations because it affects all aspects of their lives. Unless and until physical security can be guaranteed, other forms of security are very difficult to achieve, as are any broader gender equality outcomes or other improvements to women’s lives. Women also bring insight and knowledge about the insecurities faced by women, which are useful to addressing practical issues of security more generally.