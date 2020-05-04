The Secretary-General's UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund (April 2020)

The United Nations COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund is a UN inter-agency fund mechanism established by the UN Secretary-General to help support low- and middleincome programme countries to respond to the pandemic and its impacts, including an unprecedented socio-economic shock. The Fund’s assistance targets those most vulnerable to economic hardship and social disruption.

The Fund contributes to financing the three objectives of the UN Secretary General’s Call for Solidarity, a plea for global action to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and the suffering it has caused: (1) Tackle the health emergency; (2) Focus on the social impact, and the economic response and recovery; and (3) Help countries recover better. In particular, the Fund supports countries to implement the UN frameworks for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19 which focus on shared responsibility, global solidarity and urgent action for people in need.

The financial requirements of the Fund are projected at US$2 billion, with US$1 billion needed in the first nine months of operation, noting that these requirements will be reviewed with the evolution of needs as a result of the pandemic.

The Fund complements the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)’s Consolidated Global Humanitarian Appeal for COVID-19.

FINANCIAL REQUIREMENTS: US$2 BILLION WITH US$1 BILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS

WINDOW 1: Enable Governments and Communities to suppress the transmission of the virus

• Support countries to fully implement their National Plans for Combating COVID-19, helping them to close critical gaps, for example, pertaining to limiting transmission, the acquisition of essential equipment and supplies, scaling up country preparedness and response operations, and the payment of salaries and incentives to their healthcare and social workforce; and

• Assist non-health ministries and government agencies (such as the ministries of education, agriculture, women’s empowerment, transport, interior, labour, social welfare, and public services), along with local governments, to maintain situation rooms and to provide critical services interrupted by COVID-19.

WINDOW 2: Mitigate the Socioeconomic Impact and safeguard people and their livelihoods

• Enhance social protection mechanisms through immediate impact measures; scale-up cash transfers, insurance, food security, asset creation, and safety nets; and relieve the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on women and children;

• Meet children’s food and educational needs through school meal programmes and access to learning;

• Promote digital innovations that boost employment, support livelihoods, and improve the provision of social services in line with COVID-19 response measures.

WINDOW 3: Recover Better

• Strengthen and test national preparedness measures, inclusive of: integrated disease surveillance and response and community-based surveillance; maintenance of key services and a health-care workforce during crises; laboratory capacity; public procurement protocols and logistics; clear and targeted communications; cross-border collaboration; and national plans that include dedicated budget lines for funding preparedness;

• Invest in effective and innovative delivery of public services to achieve sustainable and inclusive economies that leave no-one behind and safeguard country SDG programmes from COVID-19-related setbacks.