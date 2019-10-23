23 Oct 2019

Secretary-General's statement announcing the establishment of a High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 23 Oct 2019 View Original

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa.Widely known as the Kampala Convention, this seminal treaty is the first and only continent-wide, legally binding instrument for the protection and assistance of internally displaced persons.

The adoption of the Convention represented an important milestone in Africa’s efforts to address internal displacement and demonstrated the African Union leadership role in developing standards on internal displacement. I also commend its commitment to advance the rights and well-being of people uprooted within their own countries.

But worldwide, the number of internally displaced persons has continued to grow in recent years, with more than 41 million uprooted by the end of 2018 as a result of armed conflict and violence. Millions more become internally displaced every year due to natural disasters. Internally displaced persons are among the most vulnerable and face a variety of risks to their lives, health and well-being. And ever more people are displaced for longer periods of time, undermining the efforts of affected countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is for this reason that I am pleased to announce today the establishment of a High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement to focus on finding solutions to internal displacement situations and alleviating the impact on millions of affected people. The High-Level Panel will work to increase global attention on and support for displaced persons, while developing concrete recommendations for Member States, the United Nations system and other relevant stakeholders to improve the approach and response to the issue, with a particular focus on durable solutions.

I will announce the composition of the High-Level Panel shortly. I expect the Panel to begin its deliberations in early 2020 and to submit recommendations to me within a year of its first meeting.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.