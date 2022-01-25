Secretary-General's remarks to the Security Council Open Debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict [bilingual as delivered; scroll down for all-English and all-French]

Herr President, Statsminister Jonas Gahr Støre,

Excellences, Mesdames et Messieurs,

Je remercie la Norvège et le Premier Ministre d’avoir organisé ce débat public. Je suis heureux que M. Peter Maurer, Président du Comité international de la Croix-Rouge, ait pu se joindre à nous.

Aujourd’hui, plus de 50 millions de personnes sont touchées par des conflits en milieu urbain. Elles font face à des dangers qui sont propres à ce contexte.

Lorsque les hostilités se déroulent dans les villes, les civils courent un risque beaucoup plus élevé d’être tués ou blessés. Dans certains cas, on peut les prendre pour des combattants. Dans d’autres, les dommages causés aux civils sont souvent entièrement prévisibles, mais les parties au conflit ne prennent pas de mesures pour les éviter ou les réduire.

Lorsque des armes explosives sont utilisées dans des zones habitées, environ 90 pour cent des personnes tuées ou blessées sont des civils.

Mr. President, Excellencies,

The use of explosive weapons in urban areas, particularly those with wide-area effects, carries a high risk of indiscriminate impact.

Civilians can suffer devastating harm both in the immediate aftermath, and in the long-term. Many victims face lifelong disabilities and grave psychological trauma.

Water, electricity and sanitation infrastructure are often damaged. Healthcare services are severely disrupted.

To mention some examples: Scores of schools and healthcare facilities were damaged during fighting in Gaza last year. Nearly 800,000 people were left without access to piped water, increasing the risk of diseases and further hampering healthcare.

In Afghanistan, an explosive attack outside a Kabul high school last May killed 90 students, mainly girls, and left another 240 people injured.

Beyond the immediate pain and suffering, the indirect effects of damage to schools range from disruption to education to increased likelihood of early marriage and recruitment into armed groups.

And a 2020 study in Yemen showed that the use of heavy explosive weapons in populated areas disrupted every resource and system in the country.

From Afghanistan to Libya, Syria, Yemen and beyond, the risk of harm to civilians rises when combatants move among them and put military facilities and equipment near civilian infrastructure.

Conflict in urban areas goes far beyond its immediate impact on civilians. It also puts people at risk of sieges and blockades, which have had a horrific impact on civilians, up to and including starvation.

Urban warfare forces millions of people from their homes, contributing to record numbers of refugees and internally displaced people. Four years after the destruction of 80 per cent of housing in Mosul, Iraq, an estimated 300,000 people were still displaced.

Warfare in cities creates millions of tons of debris that poses risks to both the environment and to people’s health. Unexploded ordnance make it too dangerous for people to return home. And mass destruction in urban areas sets development back by decades, undermining progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. President,

The frightening human cost of waging war in cities is not inevitable; it is a choice.

I would like to outline some of the measures that prevent and mitigate its horrific impact.

First, all parties must fully respect international humanitarian law. Recent years have seen increasing concern over compliance with these laws.

Attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure, indiscriminate attacks, and the use of civilians as a human shield, are prohibited.

Parties to conflict must take steps to minimize incidental civilian harm. Respect for these rules is all the more critical when armed conflict is waged in urban areas.

Moreover, accountability for serious violations is essential. Member States must demonstrate the political will to investigate and prosecute alleged war crimes to the maximum extent, whenever they occur.

We owe that to the victims and their loved ones – and it is also crucial to serve as a powerful deterrent.

Second, parties to conflict have options. They should adapt their choice of weapons and tactics when they wage war in cities, recognizing that they cannot fight in populated areas the way they would in open battlefields.

Even when explosive weapons are used in compliance with the laws of war, they can cause devastating harm to civilians.

The facts on the ground underline the need for warring parties to avoid the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas.

I urge states to follow good practices to reduce the humanitarian impact of such weapons. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has published a compilation of military policy and practice in this regard.

And I welcome efforts towards a political declaration to address the harm arising from their use. I urge all Member States to commit themselves to avoiding the use of wide-area explosive weapons in populated areas.

Third, effective protection of civilians in urban warfare requires additional good policies and practices that go beyond this commitment.

Parties to conflict should track and learn from allegations of harm to civilians and civilian homes, markets and infrastructure, in order to gauge the impact of their operations and find ways to minimize harm.

Such analysis can also inform a more responsible approach to arms sales.

Recording casualties can help clarify the fate of missing people, inform ways to minimize civilian harm, and help to ensure accountability, recovery and reconciliation.

Those involved in conflict should ensure their armed forces are trained to follow these and other good policies and practices.

And all states should develop national policy frameworks for the protection of civilians that build upon these policies and practices.

Mr. President,

Finally, I urge all Member States to use their influence over their partners and allies to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and the adoption of good practices.

The Security Council has a vital role to play in this regard.

I count on all Council members to acknowledge the challenges of urban warfare, to call for specific protective measures, and to use all the tools at their disposal to end tragic and preventable harm to civilians. And of course, the best solution would be not to have urban warfare.

Thank you.

[All-English]

Mr. President, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre,

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,

I thank Norway and Prime Minister for convening this open debate. I am pleased that Mr. Peter Maurer, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has been able to join us.

Today more than 50 million people are affected by conflict in urban areas. They face a number of distinct dangers.

When hostilities take place in cities, civilians face a much higher risk of being killed or injured. In some cases, they may be mistaken for combatants. In others, harm to civilians is often entirely foreseeable, but parties to conflict do not take measures to avoid and minimize it.

When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, around 90 per cent of those killed and injured are civilians.

Mr. President, Excellencies,

The use of explosive weapons in urban areas, particularly those with wide-area effects, carries a high risk of indiscriminate impact.

Civilians can suffer devastating harm both in the immediate aftermath, and in the long-term. Many victims face lifelong disabilities and grave psychological trauma.

Water, electricity and sanitation infrastructure are often damaged. Healthcare services are severely disrupted.

To mention some examples: Scores of schools and healthcare facilities were damaged during fighting in Gaza last year. Nearly 800,000 people were left without access to piped water, increasing the risk of diseases and further hampering healthcare.

In Afghanistan, an explosive attack outside a Kabul high school last May killed 90 students, mainly girls, and left another 240 people injured.

Beyond the immediate pain and suffering, the indirect effects of damage to schools range from disruption to education to increased likelihood of early marriage and recruitment into armed groups.

And a 2020 study in Yemen showed that the use of heavy explosive weapons in populated areas disrupted every resource and system in the country.

From Afghanistan to Libya, Syria, Yemen and beyond, the risk of harm to civilians rises when combatants move among them and put military facilities and equipment near civilian infrastructure.

Conflict in urban areas goes far beyond its immediate impact on civilians. It also puts people at risk of sieges and blockades, which have had a horrific impact on civilians, up to and including starvation.

Urban warfare forces millions of people from their homes, contributing to record numbers of refugees and internally displaced people. Four years after the destruction of 80 per cent of housing in Mosul, Iraq, an estimated 300,000 people were still displaced.

Warfare in cities creates millions of tons of debris that poses risks to both the environment and to people’s health. Unexploded ordnance make it too dangerous for people to return home. And mass destruction in urban areas sets development back by decades, undermining progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. President,

The frightening human cost of waging war in cities is not inevitable; it is a choice.

I would like to outline some of the measures that prevent and mitigate its horrific impact.

First, all parties must fully respect international humanitarian law. Recent years have seen increasing concern over compliance with these laws.

Attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure, indiscriminate attacks, and the use of civilians as a human shield, are prohibited.

Parties to conflict must take steps to minimize incidental civilian harm. Respect for these rules is all the more critical when armed conflict is waged in urban areas.

Moreover, accountability for serious violations is essential. Member States must demonstrate the political will to investigate and prosecute alleged war crimes to the maximum extent, whenever they occur.

We owe that to the victims and their loved ones – and it is also crucial to serve as a powerful deterrent.

Second, parties to conflict have options. They should adapt their choice of weapons and tactics when they wage war in cities, recognizing that they cannot fight in populated areas the way they would in open battlefields.

Even when explosive weapons are used in compliance with the laws of war, they can cause devastating harm to civilians.

The facts on the ground underline the need for warring parties to avoid the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas.

I urge states to follow good practices to reduce the humanitarian impact of such weapons. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has published a compilation of military policy and practice in this regard.

And I welcome efforts towards a political declaration to address the harm arising from their use. I urge all Member States to commit themselves to avoiding the use of wide-area explosive weapons in populated areas.

Third, effective protection of civilians in urban warfare requires additional good policies and practices that go beyond this commitment.

Parties to conflict should track and learn from allegations of harm to civilians and civilian homes, markets and infrastructure, in order to gauge the impact of their operations and find ways to minimize harm.

Such analysis can also inform a more responsible approach to arms sales.

Recording casualties can help clarify the fate of missing people, inform ways to minimize civilian harm, and help to ensure accountability, recovery and reconciliation.

Those involved in conflict should ensure their armed forces are trained to follow these and other good policies and practices.

And all states should develop national policy frameworks for the protection of civilians that build upon these policies and practices.

Mr President,

Finally, I urge all Member States to use their influence over their partners and allies to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and the adoption of good practices.

The Security Council has a vital role to play in this regard.

I count on all Council members to acknowledge the challenges of urban warfare, to call for specific protective measures, and to use all the tools at their disposal to end tragic and preventable harm to civilians. And of course, the best solution would be not to have urban warfare.

Thank you.

[All-French]

Premier Ministre Jonas Gahr Støre, Excellences, Mesdames et Messieurs,

Je remercie la Norvège et le Premier Ministre d’avoir organisé ce débat public. Je suis heureux que M. Peter Maurer, Président du Comité international de la Croix-Rouge, ait pu se joindre à nous.

Aujourd’hui, plus de 50 millions de personnes sont touchées par des conflits en milieu urbain. Elles font face à des dangers qui sont propres à ce contexte.

Lorsque les hostilités se déroulent dans les villes, les civils courent un risque beaucoup plus élevé d’être tués ou blessés. Dans certains cas, on peut les prendre pour des combattants. Dans d’autres, les dommages causés aux civils sont souvent entièrement prévisibles, mais les parties au conflit ne prennent pas de mesures pour les éviter ou les réduire.

Lorsque des armes explosives sont utilisées dans des zones habitées, environ 90 pour cent des personnes tuées ou blessées sont des civils.

Monsieur le Président, Excellences,

En milieu urbain, l’utilisation d’armes explosives, en particulier celles qui ont un large rayon d’impact, comporte un risque élevé de conséquences aveugles.

Ces armes peuvent avoir des effets dévastateurs sur les civils, dans l’immédiat ainsi qu’à long terme. Nombreuses sont les victimes qui sont atteintes de handicaps permanents et qui subissent de graves traumatismes psychologiques.

Souvent, les infrastructures d’eau, d’électricité et d’assainissement sont endommagées ; les services de santé sont gravement compromis.

Pour ne citer que quelques exemples : à Gaza, l’année dernière, des dizaines d’écoles et de centres de soins ont été endommagés lors des combats. Près de 800 000 personnes ont perdu l’accès à l’eau courante, ce qui a accru le risque de maladies tout en entravant davantage les soins de santé.

En Afghanistan, une attaque aux explosifs devant un lycée de Kaboul en mai dernier a entraîné la mort de 90 élèves, principalement des filles, et fait 240 blessés.

Au-delà des souffrances physiques et psychologiques, les dommages causés aux écoles ont aussi des effets indirects, qui vont de l’interruption de l’éducation des enfants à l’augmentation de la probabilité de mariage précoce ou de recrutement dans des groupes armés.

Une étude réalisée en 2020 au Yémen a montré que l’utilisation d’armes explosives lourdes dans les zones habitées avait perturbé l’ensemble des ressources et des systèmes du pays.

De l’Afghanistan à la Libye, de la Syrie au Yémen et au-delà, les risques pour les civils augmentent lorsque des combattants circulent parmi eux et mettent des installations et du matériel militaire à proximité d’infrastructures civiles.

Les conflits en milieu urbain vont bien au-delà des conséquences immédiates qu’ils ont pour les civils. Ils peuvent causer des sièges et des blocus, dont les effets sur les populations sont terribles, celles-ci courant le risque de mourir de faim.

La guerre urbaine force des millions de personnes à quitter leur foyer, contribuant ainsi à un nombre record de réfugiés et de personnes déplacées à l’intérieur de leur propre pays. Quatre ans après la destruction de 80 % des habitations à Mossoul, en Iraq, on estime que 300 000 personnes sont toujours déplacées.

La guerre dans les villes occasionne des millions de tonnes de débris, qui présentent des risques tant pour l’environnement que pour la santé des populations. En raison du grand danger que représentent les engins non explosés, les personnes déplacées ne peuvent pas rentrer chez elles. Et la destruction massive dans les zones urbaines fait reculer le développement de plusieurs décennies, sapant les progrès vers les objectifs de développement durable.

Monsieur le Président,

Le coût humain effrayant que représente la guerre dans les villes n’est pas inévitable ; c’est un choix.

Je voudrais présenter quelques mesures visant à prévenir et à atténuer ces terribles effets.

Premièrement, toutes les parties doivent pleinement respecter le droit humanitaire international. Ces dernières années, le non-respect de ces lois est de plus en plus préoccupant.

Les attaques contre des civils ou des infrastructures civiles, les attaques aveugles et l’utilisation de civils comme boucliers humains sont interdites.

Les parties au conflit doivent prendre des mesures pour minimiser les dommages indirects causés aux civils ; ceci est d’autant plus crucial lorsque le conflit armé se déroule dans des zones urbaines.

En outre, il faut poursuivre les auteurs des violations graves. Les États Membres doivent avoir la volonté politique de mener, dans toute la mesure du possible, des enquêtes et des poursuites concernant les crimes de guerre présumés, chaque fois qu’ils se produisent.

Nous le devons aux victimes et à leurs proches - et c’est également crucial afin que cela soit un moyen de dissuasion puissant.

Deuxièmement, les parties au conflit ont des options. Elles doivent adapter leurs armes et leurs tactiques lorsqu’elles font la guerre dans les villes, car elles ne peuvent pas se battre dans des zones habitées comme elles le feraient sur des champs de bataille ouverts.

Même lorsque les armes explosives sont utilisées dans le respect du droit des conflits armés, elles peuvent causer des dommages dévastateurs aux civils.

Par conséquent, toutes les parties belligérantes doivent s’abstenir d’utiliser des armes explosives à large rayon d’impact dans les zones habitées.

Je demande instamment aux États d’appliquer les bonnes pratiques qui permettent de réduire les conséquences humanitaires de ces armes. Le Bureau de la coordination des affaires humanitaires a publié une compilation des politiques et pratiques militaires à cet égard.

Je me félicite des efforts déployés en vue de l’élaboration d’une déclaration politique visant à remédier aux préjudices causés par l’utilisation de ces armes. Je demande instamment à tous les États Membres de s’engager à éviter l’utilisation d’armes explosives à large rayon d’impact dans les zones habitées.

Troisièmement, la protection efficace des civils dans le contexte des guerres urbaines exige des politiques et des pratiques supplémentaires efficaces qui vont au-delà de cet engagement.

Les parties au conflit devraient donner suite aux allégations de dommages causés aux civils et aux habitations, marchés et infrastructures civils et en tirer des enseignements, afin d’évaluer l’impact de leurs opérations et de voir comment minimiser les dommages.

Cette pratique pourrait contribuer à une politique de ventes d’armes plus responsable.

Consigner le nombre de victimes peut aider à faire la lumière sur le sort des personnes disparues, à trouver des moyens de minimiser les dommages causés aux civils et à garantir l’obligation de rendre compte, la reprise et la réconciliation.

Les parties à un conflit doivent veiller à ce que leurs forces armées soient formées à suivre ces politiques et pratiques, ainsi que d’autres bonnes pratiques.

Et tous les États devraient établir des cadres directifs nationaux pour la protection des civils, qui s’appuient sur ces politiques et pratiques.

Monsieur le Président,

Pour finir, j’exhorte tous les États Membres à user de leur influence sur leurs partenaires et alliés afin de garantir le respect du droit humanitaire international et l’adoption de bonnes pratiques.

Le Conseil de sécurité a un rôle central à jouer à cet égard.

Je compte sur tous les membres du Conseil pour tenir compte des défis de la guerre urbaine, demander des mesures de protection spéciales et utiliser tous les moyens à leur disposition pour mettre fin aux dommages tragiques et évitables causés aux civils.

Et bien sûr, la meilleure solution serait d'éviter la guerre en milieu urbain.

Je vous remercie.