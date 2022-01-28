Secretary-General's message calling for the Observance of the Olympic Truce for the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (scroll down for French and Chinese versions) [EN/FR/ZH]

Watch the video: https://s3.amazonaws.com/downloads2.unmultimedia.org/public/video/evergreen/MSG+SG+/SG+18+JAN+22/2701281_MSG+SG+WINTER+OLYMPICS+2022+18+JAN+22.mp4

In a few days, our human family will come together in Beijing for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The top athletes from around the world have a date with history, in a spirit of mutual understanding, hard work and fair play.

This spirit inspires us all.

The Olympic Truce calls on all parties to stop hostilities throughout the course of the games.

With conflict spreading and tensions rising, this appeal represents a chance to overcome differences and find paths towards lasting peace.

As we strive to end the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s unite for a safer, more prosperous and sustainable future for all.

I call on everyone to observe the Olympic Truce during the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Through the power of sports and the Olympic ideal, let us build a culture of peace.

*****

Dans quelques jours, notre grande famille humaine se réunira à Beijing à l’occasion des Jeux olympiques et paralympiques d’hiver.

Les meilleurs athlètes du monde entier ont rendez-vous avec l’histoire, dans un esprit de compréhension mutuelle, d’efforts sans relâche et de fair-play.

Cet esprit est une source d’inspiration pour chacune et chacun d’entre nous.

La Trêve olympique appelle toutes les parties à cesser les hostilités tout au long des jeux.

Alors que les conflits se propagent et les tensions augmentent, la Trêve est une occasion de surmonter les divergences et de trouver des solutions pour établir une paix durable.

À l’heure où nous nous employons à mettre fin à la pandémie de COVID-19, unissons nos efforts pour bâtir un avenir plus sûr, plus prospère et plus durable pour toutes et tous.

J’appelle chacune et chacun à respecter la Trêve olympique pendant les Jeux olympiques et paralympiques d’hiver de 2022.

Puisons dans le sport et l’idéal olympique la force d’instaurer une culture de la paix.

*****

再过几天，我们人类大家庭就将齐聚北京，共同参与冬奥会冬残奥会。

来自世界各地的顶尖运动员将本着相互理解、刻苦努力、公平竞争的精神，奔赴他们与历史的约会。

这种精神也激励着我们所有人。

奥林匹克休战要求所有冲突方在整个奥运会期间停止敌对行动。

当前各种冲突正在蔓延、紧张局势正在加剧，休战呼吁为克服分歧、找到实现持久和平的道路提供了机会。

在人类努力结束COVID-19大流行疫情之际，让我们团结起来，为所有人创造更安全、更繁荣、更可持续的未来。

我呼吁各方在2022年冬奥会冬残奥会期间遵守奥林匹克休战。

让我们借助体育的力量，本着奥林匹克理想，建设崇尚和平的文化。