Secretary-General Stresses Need to Maintain Political, Financial Support for Peacekeeping, in Message to High-Level Meeting

SG/SM/20000

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the second high-level meeting on Action for Peacekeeping, being held in Berlin from 9 to 10 March:

It is a pleasure to greet this second high-level meeting on Action for Peacekeeping in Berlin. Thanks to your efforts, we have seen unprecedented political consensus and significant achievements in implementing this initiative.

We are reinforcing the security and performance of our peacekeepers and building greater capacity to improve the protection of civilians. We are also promoting full participation of women in peace processes, strengthening partnerships with regional organizations and other partners, and reinforcing our conduct and discipline.

Now we need to sustain this momentum and demonstrate our progress to Member States and those we serve. This remains critical to achieving greater impact and maintaining political and financial support for peacekeeping. In Berlin you have an opportunity to discuss evolving challenges and what more can be done to strengthen our operations and the partnerships that underpin them.

I wish you a successful meeting.