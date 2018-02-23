23 Feb 2018

Secretary-General Signs United Nations Coordination Compact with 36 Entities to End Terrorism, Violent Extremism Worldwide

from UN Secretary-General
Published on 23 Feb 2018 View Original

23 FEBRUARY 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Today, the Secretary-General signed the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, which establishes a set of guiding principles aimed at significantly improving the coordination and coherence of the United Nations system to support Member States on the implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The Coordination Compact is an agreement between 36 United Nations entities engaged in providing support to Member States on how to counter and prevent acts of terrorism and violent extremism. It will be signed by the heads of these entities, as well as the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the World Customs Organization, as a symbol of their commitment to coordinating activities at Headquarters and in the field. It also adopts a common framework for monitoring and evaluation which will help to show the impact of United Nations efforts in this area.

The principal aim of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact is to ensure that the United Nations system can have a better impact and provide stronger and more efficient counter-terrorism capacity-building support to Member States.

