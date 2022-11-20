Secretary-General Receives IOM Middle East Regional Director

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on Thursday 17 November 2022 at his office in the OIC General Secretariat Jeddah, received Mr. Othman Belbeisi, Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

At the meeting, the importance of OIC-IOM bilateral relations was emphasized in light of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both organizations in 2003. The Secretary-General commended the efforts of the IOM to protect the rights of migrants.

He observed that migration and its various implications are some of the major issues of the OIC, more so because a considerable number of OIC Member States are either origin, transit or destination countries for migration. This necessitates enhancing cooperation with international humanitarian organizations to mobilize and provide emergency assistance for migrants. He also highlighted the fact that migrants from OIC countries could be victims of anti-Islamic feelings in their destination countries where Islamophobia is rife and, as a result, suffer social exclusion in some countries.

Both parties discussed ways to cooperate in order to enhance better integration of migrants into their destination countries through strategies that promote tolerance and interreligious dialogue to assist with the integration of migrants in accordance with international law and recognized norms, especially the 2018 Global Compact for Migration.