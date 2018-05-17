17 May 2018

Secretary-General, in Observance Message, Hails International Telecommunication Union’s Critical Role Narrowing Digital Divide, Connecting People

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19036-OBV/1790-PI/2232
17 MAY 2018

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for World Telecommunication and Information Society Day in Geneva today:

It is a pleasure to greet you on this World Telecommunication and Information Society Day — which also marks the birth of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

I commend the ITU for the critical role it plays in narrowing the digital divide and connecting people wherever they are, whatever their means. As we look to an increasingly digital future, I welcome your focus on exploring how artificial intelligence can accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

I also commend you for inviting pioneering astronauts to share their experiences about tackling new frontiers. They are an inspiration to our efforts to expand opportunities for women and girls in technology.

Emerging technologies have the potential to empower people and transform how we transmit knowledge, increase agricultural yields, harvest sustainable and renewable energy, treat diseases and so much more. Let us keep working together to ensure these technologies serve the global good and all humanity.

Thank you.

