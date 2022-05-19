Secretary-General, in Message for Fifteenth Anniversary, Salutes Commitment of Unitaid to Health Equity, Innovation in Addressing Global Challenges

SG/SM/21287

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the fifteenth anniversary of Unitaid, observed on 22 May:

I am pleased to mark the fifteenth anniversary of Unitaid and its critical role in breaking down barriers in low- and middle-income countries to scale up innovative health services and products to ensure health for all and realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Thanks to Unitaid, more people across Africa have access to the best HIV treatments at a fraction of the original price. Young children have been cured of tuberculosis with high-quality formulations that are easy to administer. Millions of young people are better protected against malaria through large-scale seasonal delivery of medicines, an approach that has dramatically reduced child mortality without raising costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for equitable access to health commodities and strong, coordinated global health responses. Unitaid’s agile approach enables innovative solutions to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases, saves precious time and helps strengthen our collective capacity to respond to current and future health threats.

I commend Unitaid’s commitment to health equity and innovation in addressing global challenges. My warmest congratulations for your outstanding efforts in advancing global health and saving lives.

