Secretary-General Applauds Health Heroes, Hails Support for World Health Organization, in Message to ‘One World’ Virtual Concert

SG/SM/20050

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the “One World: Together at Home” concert, organized by Global Citizen, today:

We face a crisis unlike any other. To overcome it, we must unite.

Tonight, through the universal language of music, we salute the bravery and sacrifice of health heroes and others. As we do so, let’s remember the most vulnerable. And please join our call for a global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy — the virus.

Thank you for your support for the life-saving work of the World Health Organization and the other humanitarian agencies.

Together, we will defeat this virus and rebuild a fairer world — as united global citizens and united nations.

