Secondary sanctions, civil and criminal penalties for circumvention of sanctions regimes and overcompliance with sanctions - Report of the Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights (A/HRC/51/33)

Human Rights Council
Fifty-first session
12 September–7 October
Agenda item 3
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,
political, economic, social and cultural rights,
including the right to development
Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena F. Douhan
Summary
In the present report, the Special Rapporteur, Alena F. Douhan, provides an overview and assessment of secondary sanctions as a means of enforcing unilateral sanctions extraterritorially. She addresses how secondary sanctions, domestic enforcement measures and other factors have led to widespread overcompliance with unilateral sanctions, thus greatly expanding the scope of those sanctions and the related negative impact on people’s human rights, from individuals to entire populations who are not directly targeted by the initial sanctions. She discusses the nature of these practices, their questionable legality and the various rights affected and makes recommendations to alleviate the resulting human rights violations.
I. Introduction
-
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions 27/21 and 45/5 and General Assembly resolution 74/154, in which the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights was requested, inter alia, to gather all relevant information relating to the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights; to study relevant trends, developments and challenges; to make guidelines and recommendations on ways and means to prevent, minimize and redress the adverse impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights; and to draw the attention of the Human Rights Council, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the General Assembly to relevant situations and cases.
-
As unilateral sanctions proliferate, despite their dubious legality under international law, the Special Rapporteur highlights the increasing use of two general means of enforcement: the imposition of secondary sanctions against presumed violators of unilateral sanctions; and civil and criminal penalties. For numerous reasons, such means are known to deter even permitted interactions with targeted countries, sectors, entities and individuals by entities that lack the expertise or resources to ensure full compliance, or that fear the consequences of inadvertent breaches. This has resulted in considerable overcompliance with unilateral sanctions, including in third States as a result of the extraterritorial application of secondary sanctions.
-
Unilateral sanctions negatively impact the human rights of direct and indirect targets. Voluntary overcompliance exacerbates this harm, while extraterritorial enforcement expands the geographic scope and consequently the number of individuals around the world whose rights are violated both by the sanctions and overcompliance. The present report provides an overview and critical assessment of this situation and its negative impact on human rights. The Special Rapporteur underlines that the focus on secondary sanctions and overcompliance cannot be interpreted as recognition or acceptance of the legality or legitimacy of primary unilateral coercive measures.
-
To prepare the present report, the Special Rapporteur invited submissions from States, United Nations agencies, regional organizations, human rights institutions, civil society, scholars, research institutions and others about secondary sanctions, civil and criminal penalties for circumvention of sanctions regimes and overcompliance with sanctions. Responses were received from the Governments of Belarus, Cuba, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, the Syrian Arab Republic and Zimbabwe. Responses were also received from the United Nations presence in the Syrian Arab Republic and a number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations, business enterprises, academics and concerned individuals. The Special Rapporteur expresses her gratitude to all respondents.