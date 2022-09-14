Secondary sanctions, civil and criminal penalties for circumvention of sanctions regimes and overcompliance with sanctions - Report of the Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights (A/HRC/51/33)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena F. Douhan

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur, Alena F. Douhan, provides an overview and assessment of secondary sanctions as a means of enforcing unilateral sanctions extraterritorially. She addresses how secondary sanctions, domestic enforcement measures and other factors have led to widespread overcompliance with unilateral sanctions, thus greatly expanding the scope of those sanctions and the related negative impact on people’s human rights, from individuals to entire populations who are not directly targeted by the initial sanctions. She discusses the nature of these practices, their questionable legality and the various rights affected and makes recommendations to alleviate the resulting human rights violations.

I. Introduction