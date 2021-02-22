This is the second report on progress from the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. The report represents over three months of work by the full Panel since it held its first meeting on 17 September 2020. This report has been informed by the review of hundreds of documents, expert consultations across many sectors, case studies, submissions received by the Panel from Member States, academia, civil society , and citizens, and almost 100 interviews with those at the frontlines of pandemic preparedness and response.

The work of the Panel, however, is not yet complete and, as detailed in this report, there are a number of critical questions which remain to be examined in depth before conclusions can be drawn and recommendations made. The first progress report was presented to the resumed session of the 73rd World Health Assembly on 5 November 2020. Following this report, the Panel will again report to the 74th World Health Assembly scheduled for May 2021.