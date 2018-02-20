20 Feb 2018

Second expert meeting on trafficking in human beings for terrorist activities concludes in London

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 20 Feb 2018 View Original

London, 20 February 2018 – Hosted by the Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings (OSR/CTHB), a second meeting of experts to discuss ongoing OSCE research on trafficking in human beings for the purpose of terrorist activities concluded yesterday in Hammersmith.

Participants discussed the preliminary findings of research conducted to date, along with specific cases of women and girls being recruited to join terrorist groups in trafficking-related circumstances.

"The cases presented during the meeting involving trafficking for terrorist activities ensured thought-provoking discussions and enabled extremely insightful views to be shared among all specialists present," stated Parosha Chandran, the OSCE’s key international expert directing the research project.

The meeting was designed to draw the attention of anti-trafficking experts across the United Kingdom to the increasingly widespread phenomenon of deceptive and forced recruitment of adults and children across the OSCE region for terrorism-related exploitative practices.

Experts from the Office of the Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, the Joint Slavery Trafficking Analysis Centre, the Crown Prosecution Service, the United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF, Every Child Protected Against Trafficking, Anti-Slavery International, the Human Trafficking Foundation, the AIRE Centre and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in attendance were invited to collaborate in the research.

“To effectively respond to this emerging and underreported phenomenon, fostering broad and inclusive anti-trafficking partnerships is critical,” said the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, Madina Jarbussynova. “I call on relevant stakeholders to co-operate with my Office and share real-life case studies in which terrorist groups have transported, transferred, harboured or received adults and children in circumstances fitting the definition of trafficking in human beings.”

In 2018, the OSR/CTHB will publish an evidence-based report, including recommendations, to assist states in the prevention of this new form of trafficking in human beings.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.