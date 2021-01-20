Seasonal precipitation predictions in Desert Locust winter/spring/ summer breeding areas (February - Junly 2021)

Generally dry conditions are expected in the next three months. In the Home o Africa, above-average rains during the last week of January may allow current Desert Locust swarms to mature and breed in Kenya while rains in March and April could cause favourable conditions for a second generation for a second generation of breeding in Kenya and southern Ethiopia. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole (or Indian Nino) could develop in the next few months that may lead to greater cyclone and monsoon activity by early summer.