Seasonal precipitation predictions in Desert Locust spring/summer/winter breeding areas (June – November 2021)

In the spring breeding areas, drier than normal conditions are expected in the Horn of Africa while wetter conditions may occur in southeast Iran and southern Pakistan during the remainder of May. In the summer breeding areas, slightly above-normal rains are anticipated for the Sahel of West Africa and Sudan, northeast Ethiopia and Yemen starting in July and continuing through September. In southwest Asia, previously anticipated above-normal rains along the Indo-Pakistan border have diminished due to a less negative Indian Ocean Dipole. However, the first cyclone of the 2021 season, Tauktae, is likely to bring heavy rains to Gujarat and Rajasthan, India and adjacent areas of southeast Pakistan on 18–19 May.

Spring breeding areas (June)

• Horn of Africa: drier than normal

• SW Asia: slightly wetter than normal (SE Iran); drier than normal elsewhere

• Central Region: wetter than normal (Riyadh to Wadi Dawasir, Saudi Arabia); drier than normal elsewhere

• Western Region: drier than normal (NW Africa)

Summer breeding areas (June–October)

• Horn of Africa: wetter than normal July–September (Afar, Ethiopia); normal to drier than normal July– November (Somalia)

• W Africa / Sudan / Yemen interior: slightly wetter than normal (July–September) and drier than normal (October)

• Indo–Pakistan: normal (July–August) and slightly wetter than normal (September–October)

Winter breeding areas (November)

• Red Sea: drier than normal