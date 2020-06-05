World
Searching for accountability: can the WHO global action plan for refugees and migrants deliver
Attachments
Summary box
While the literature on the health of refugees and migrants is growing, the governance challenges on migration and health remain neglected.
Drawing on a conceptual framework on accountability, we assess whether the first WHO global action plan addressing refugees and migrants’ health is equipped to fulfil its promise to promote their health and good migration governance.
Looking beyond ethical and human rights-based ideas, the WHO global action plan relies on weak accountability mechanisms.
Better global governance and accountability mechanisms are needed to promote action and accountability for refugees and migrants’ health.