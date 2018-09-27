Our analysis shows that millions of ‘people caught in crisis’ - people living in conflict, and/or who are displaced within their own countries or across borders – are in fact being left behind. Failure to take action now means that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will not be met, undermining the credibility of the international community and leaving millions to die unnecessarily.

The report, SDG Progress: Fragility, Crisis and Leaving No One Behind, examines country-level progress against the SDGs and makes projections as to how much more effort will be needed to reach them by 2030. The findings come one year before the first heads of state level SDG Summit to track progress on the global goals will take place.

Despite the 2015 commitment by governments to ‘leave no behind’ as part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda, unless significant progress is made in reaching the poorest and most marginalized people, including those refugees, internally displaced people, and people living in conflict zones, the SDGs will not be met.

The report concludes by laying out five recommendations to ensure people in crisis and other marginalized groups are prioritized in SDG implementation. Recommendations include the establishment of a high-level panel of global leaders to catalyze international action over the next 12 months, and a formalized process for tracking progress at country-level.

Behind all of these numbers is the harsh reality of disrupted lives. Families without hope or a home, children out of school, young people with no jobs and poor health, struggling to survive and living in conflict or in a new country that are often already grappling with its own poverty and lack of opportunities.

Our analysis shows that progress is possible even in the most challenging situations. Without this action, the world will fail to meet the SDGs. But it’s not too late if we act now.