Scoping review of interventions to maintain essential services for maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and older people during disruptive events

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

For maternal, newborn, child, adolescent and older people’s health (MNCAAH), the most important effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be indirect. Recent modelling of the indirect effects in low- and middle-income countries has shown that, under certain service reduction scenarios, reduced coverage of essential maternal and child health interventions can lead to additional maternal and child deaths. To support governments and other actors in making difficult decisions to balance the demands of responding directly to the COVID-19 pandemic, while simultaneously maintaining essential services for MNCAAH, the World Health Organization (WHO) Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing commissioned this scoping review of the literature to learn from actions taken in response to past disruptive events.

The objective was to review published and grey literature to identify interventions to maintain the provision and use of MNCAAH essential services during disruptive events and to summarize lessons learned from implementing these interventions. The scope of the review included outbreaks of Ebola virus disease (EVD), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Zika virus disease (ZVD), the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies that disrupted health, transport and other services.

Between July and December 2020, we searched databases of peer-reviewed journal articles and repositories of grey literature. We included primary research, reports and any document describing an intervention conducted. We identified 29 810 references, of which 115 papers describing 120 interventions were included in the review (11 for EVD, 40 for natural disasters, 13 for humanitarian emergencies, three for SARS and 53 for COVID-19). Evaluations were identified for 65 of these interventions. Assessment of the quality of primary studies was not conducted. We summarized the problems commonly leading to disruption of essential health service provision and use. We linked the interventions described in papers to these problems, according to the time elapsed since the disruptive event (immediate, medium- or long-term). Lessons learned from implementing the interventions and evaluations were synthesized narratively according to their relevance to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four main problems identified were: decreased provision of health services, decreased use of health services, increased and emerging needs for health care, and the need to adapt health service delivery to challenges, for example to minimize face-to-face contact. While not all problem types occurred to the same extent in all disruptive events, it appears that all four problems affected MNCAAH services during COVID-19. The disruptions and increased needs appeared to be largely due to the public health and social measures imposed to curb the spread of the virus. The inability to provide face-to-face care (to protect providers and care users from infection) was far more extreme and longer-lasting than during other disruptive events. However, given the dates of the searches conducted for this review, all the problems described for COVID-19 were immediate problems: persisting or slowly developing problems had not yet been captured in the literature. In events before COVID-19, the relatively few interventions addressing medium- to longer-term problems related to decreased provision of MNCAAH services and emerging needs for care, as well as to increased socioeconomic vulnerability, might be helpful for limiting disruption caused by COVID-19 and for “building back better”.

The table on page viii summarizes the distribution of interventions according to the populations targeted, the health service(s) involved and whether an evaluation was reported. Some interventions targeted more than one population group and related to more than one health service area. Of the interventions identified within the disruptive events reviewed, children were the most common target population with 41 interventions in total. Around half of these came from the literature on COVID-19. Older people’s health was the least mentioned population group with a total of 16 interventions, 14 of which were from COVID-19. Interventions related to the disruptions in health services for the general population were mostly present in studies of natural disasters. In terms of health services addressed by the interventions, areas most commonly described were mental health, maternal and newborn health and child health.

A variety of interventions were described across the disruptive events ranging from adaptations to service provision in one clinic or hospital to national-level changes of policy on provision of services.

Seven intervention categories were identified:

maintaining access to health services or finding alternatives to bring care closer to populations; maintaining, strengthening and/or adapting the health workforce; ensuring collaboration between different health services, institutions and health workers; adapting interventions to the local context; involving stakeholders and local communities; using digital health; and maintaining access to essential supplies and commodities (medicines, vaccines, nutrition etc.)

Interventions during COVID-19 were different to other events in that they were informal, organic adaptations to provision of services with very few externally implemented interventions. However, the interventions described were mainly from high-resource settings: they report little about coordination of adaptations, about which few lessons were learned. This may be partly due to the need for rapid adaptations. On the whole, COVID-19 was the only disruptive event where studies report predominantly on digital health interventions. Given that 47 of the 53 included papers presented interventions relying fully or partly on the use of digital health, this scoping review provides a synthesis of relevant considerations.

The lack of papers about interventions implemented by health authorities (district, regional, national) during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic is an important gap, and contrasts with the literature on other disruptive events, where this element of response is clearly critical for removing barriers to accessing MNCAAH services. Further, interventions related to COVID-19 from low-resource settings were scarce so it was not possible to compare problems and interventions from a broad range of settings. It is likely that many other context-appropriate, innovative and promising interventions were implemented in low-resource settings that were not captured in this review.

Several key lessons can be learned about interventions to address disruptions to provision and use of MNCAAH services with relevance to COVID-19. Governance, coordination and open channels of communication between health-care providers and regional/national health authorities are critical during disruptive events, when the situation evolves rapidly, and care provision guidelines need to be adapted and disseminated speedily. Such coordination infrastructure should also include referral and coordination across providers within local areas, in order to coordinate closures and reopenings of services and health facilities, inter-facility transfers, and provision of information to service users.

Additionally, communication between health authorities and health-care providers must be two-way, so that providers are able to give rapid signals to health authorities about what factors are affecting health service provision and utilization, and what is needed to ensure continuous provision of services (e.g. ability of health personnel to get to work), accessibility for populations, and changing health needs.

We also identified several gaps in the documentation of interventions to address MNCAAH disruptions which could contribute to improved learning and future preparedness. Areas for which there were very few papers include interventions to communicate with populations about ongoing changes to health services (such as facility closures or new guidelines) and interventions by regional and national health authorities and governments, particularly in low-resource settings. Correcting the latter gap should be a priority: such interventions should be urgently strengthened and supported.

We note that the included primary studies use different methods, reveal many different types of learning and do not all contain formal evaluations. Notably, most included papers do not provide sufficient detail about the interventions. It would be useful if international organizations developed and applied standard criteria for reporting interventions and evaluations in the literature. Improved reporting could be used to compile a publicly accessible database of interventions. We also recognize that conducting high-quality research about interventions implemented during disruptive events is challenging, and we highlight here the suggestion of putting in place pre-prepared protocols and rapid reviews.