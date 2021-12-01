Scoping report: Integrating Mental Health and Psychosocial Support within Non-communicable Disease Prevention and Care in Humanitarian Response, An exploratory review, August 2021

The Scoping report: Integrating Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Within Non-Communicable Disease Prevention and Care in Humanitarian Response explores whether and how mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) and non-communicable disease (NCD) prevention and care should be integrated in humanitarian response and settings. It explores the case for addressing mental ill-health and other NCDs in humanitarian response as well as the opportunities and barriers in doing so. This report also investigates how psychosocial support is an often-overlooked factor that needs greater consideration.

This scoping report is the final result of a knowledge generation and sharing project executed by the IFRC PS Centre with the Danish Red Cross International Department and the School of Global Health of the University of Copenhagen. It was funded by Novo Nordisk Foundation.