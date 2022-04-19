The Disaster Risk Management Knowledge Centre has produced the "Science for disaster risk management 2020: acting today, protecting tomorrow" report, the second of its series.

The report represents a collaborative effort of more than 300 experts on disaster risk, coming from different sectors and disciplines, that worked for more than 2 years together to present the consequences of disasters on various assets at risk (population, economic sectors, critical infrastructures, ecosystem services and cultural heritage).Studying the impacts helps in managing risk after a disaster, guiding the response and facilitating recovery, and in preparing measures to prevent, mitigate and prepare for future events, by supporting risk prediction and the planning of measures to manage risk.

Tackling the impacts on assets at risk, the report deals with hazards of different natures, highlighting the many links existing between hazards and vulnerabilities to support robust and effective action.The various chapters and subchapters provide specific recommendations for the target audience, four groups of stakeholders that can actively contribute to reducing disaster risk: policymakers, practitioners (such as civil protection groups, critical infrastructure operators and organised civil groups directly engaged in disaster response), scientists and citizens.

To move from identifying problems to the presentation of solutions and approaches, the report describes several examples and cases, showing what the DRM community has learned from disastrous events while pointing out where the gaps in our knowledge are.

All the input provided is finally brought together in the conclusions to provide guidance to the stakeholders on working together across sectors, disciplines and organisations to reduce disaster risk.

Below you can find the latest version of the Executive Summary and the entire document, as well as the specific chapters, sub-chapters and Super Case Studies of the report.