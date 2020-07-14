Global survey confirms that children are affected by not being able to socialize during the pandemic

Participants are also concerned that they or their families may become ill and that their family's finances will be affected.

Being able to spend more time with their families, now that there are limitations on leaving home, is what one third of respondents value most.

14 July 2020 - Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and the restrictions on leaving home that have been approved in several countries to contain it, Educo conducted a worldwide survey to find out how children and adolescents are living with this situation. Twenty-seven percent of the participants explained that what they miss most is being able to go to school, and 21 percent miss their friends. In addition to this, children also miss going out and playing outside, visiting family and friends and seeing their teachers.

"All these results show the importance of relationships, especially friendship, and school in their lives. We didn't expect them to miss school, for example, but it is clear that school is not just the place where they go to learn subjects. It is also a space for relationships, diversity and personal growth from which they can access new experiences and opportunities", said Reinaldo Plasencia, Global Head of Welfare at Educo.

In general, the value they give to friendship is evident, as is the importance of the presence of others and the possibility of going to church or places of worship as spaces for socialization.

The analysis of the results of the survey is contained in the report Schools are shut, but learning is on! Confinement and the new normality post COVID-19 explained by children from around the world. An analysis from the perspective of Child and Adolescent Wellbeing by Educo. The survey was conducted over the Internet between May 7 and 23. A total of 3,047 children and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 18 from around twenty countries in Africa, America, Asia and Europe took part.

The children were also asked about their concerns. Twenty-two per cent responded that what worries them most is that they or their family members will become ill. For 19%, the most worrying thing is that adults in their family cannot go out to work and for more than 17%, that there is not enough money to pay for what they need at home.

"Children and adolescents are very aware of everything around them and the impact of the situation on the family. Adults tend to think that they do not understand what is happening, but nothing is further from the truth. There is a great coincidence in valuing the family as a space of security, the possibilities of school and friendships for their well-being". Plasencia said.

It is important to point out that, although it was not a majority mention, both sexes show concern about violence and police action, some adolescents and young women mention violence against women, which denotes a level of sensitivity about gender violence that has increased due to the pandemic.

On a more positive note, 28% of participants said that what they value most about the current situation is being able to spend more time with their families. Considering the context of insecurity in which many of these children live, 16% also said that they now feel safer at home.

Other things they value positively are having more time to enjoy leisure time at home or having the support of their family in their studies, among others. About the future after the coronavirus, one in three has responded that they believe their life will get better. However, 29% were not sure what this future would be like and 18% believe it will be worse.

The future scenarios they envision fluctuate between uncertainty and optimism. It is evident that the starting point they have taken to express their opinions has influenced this, there are those who do so from the immediate and the simple, and another group is more concerned with complex and long-term issues. There is a coincidence that the current situation will imply a change in their lives.

